Sadhana is not just something you practise for a few minutes during meditation or prayer. It slowly becomes a way of living. Your everyday habits, thoughts, and routines all affect the quality of your spiritual practice. The way you eat, move, rest, and take care of yourself can either support your inner growth or make you feel disconnected and distracted. 5 ways to make your Sadhana more powerful (Pinterest)

In many spiritual traditions, your body is seen as a temple and a tool for self-awareness. When you practice mindfulness, your spiritual consciousness may feel deeper, calmer, and more meaningful. Here are five simple ways to make your sadhana more powerful and balanced, according to HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre.

ALSO READ: 8 benefits of meditation and how it can change your life

1. Meditate during Brahmamuhurta Brahmamuhurta is considered one of the most peaceful and spiritually powerful times of the day. In yogic traditions, this peaceful time starts 1 hour and 36 minutes before sunrise and continues until 48 minutes before sunrise. During this time, the mind is naturally quieter, and distractions are minimal. Meditation, prayer, chanting, or breathwork done during Brahmamuhurta may help you feel more focused, calm, and spiritually connected throughout the day.

2. Take care of your physical fitness Your spiritual journey also depends on the strength and balance of your body. Regular physical activity helps improve your energy, focus, and emotional stability. You can practise yoga, strength training, martial arts, walking, stretching, or even simple household work. Staying physically active may help your body handle the emotional and energetic shifts that often come with deep spiritual practice.

3. Eat your food with awareness Mindful eating is an important part of sadhana. It is not only about eating healthy food but also about being fully present while eating. Avoid scrolling through your phone, watching shows, or rushing through meals. Instead, sit calmly and pay attention to the taste, smell, and texture of your food. Eating with awareness may help you feel more grounded and connected to your body.

ALSO READ: 7 myths about meditation that many people still believe