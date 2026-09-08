The World Can’t Get Enough of These Japanese Sneakers

TOKYO—Gerson Balza remembers Uma Thurman wearing yellow and black Onitsuka Tigers in the 2003 movie “Kill Bill: Volume 1,” her character carving a trail of bloody vengeance across Japan.

More than 20 years later, Balza marvels at how popular the Japanese sneakers have become.

“It’s crazy. These are old shoes!” he said. He and his wife Lucy, a teacher, and twin daughters Isabella and Victoria, 23, bought four pairs on their trip to Japan. They spent $100 on each—about half of what they would expect to pay for Onitsuka Tigers back home in Oakland Township, Mich.

Tourists visiting Tokyo these days have a handful of must-see stops: the Senso-ji temple in Asakusa, the scramble crossing at Shibuya—and at least one of the Japanese capital’s Onitsuka Tiger stores.

Tourists pack inside these temples of fashion to gaze at rows of sleek sneakers or show staff the pair they covet on their smartphones. Stores give those waiting in line outside a ticket so they can take their turn going in. Buyers have been spotted changing into their new shoes on street corners.

A weak yen means visitors can splurge on this slice of Japanese luxury for less than they would at home. Fans rave about the shoes’ vintage looks and lighter feel compared with the thick-soled sneakers popularized by other brands.

“They’re very comfortable,” said Michaela Castelo, visiting from the Philippines with her friend Samantha Luz to spend a little over a week exploring Tokyo. Castelo said she bought two pairs for herself, including a pair of Delegation EX, a modern twist on classic shoes worn by Japanese athletes in the 1960s.

The buzz has propelled sales and fueled profit growth at Onitsuka Tiger owner Asics, a Japanese footwear company whose shoes are popular with both serious runners and those who prefer comfortable “dad sneakers.”

Sales of Onitsuka Tigers rose 36% on the year in the six months through June to reach 89.5 billion yen, or about $574 million, powered by strong sales in Japan from inbound tourists, the company said in its most recent financial statement. Overall Asics sales in the same period hit $3.4 billion and profit jumped around 50%.

Asics said in June it would spin out the Onitsuka Tiger brand into a wholly owned subsidiary with the goal of speeding up decision-making at the fast-growing business.