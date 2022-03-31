6 pristine international beach destinations

Longing for that pending international vacation? As international travel restrictions get lifted, we bring you these six beach destinations where you can beat the heat

Breathtakingly beautiful

Malaysia is ready to welcome fully vaxxed tourists as the nation transitions into the endemic stage of Covid-19 from April 1. Langkawi, located 30km off the coast of northwestern Malaysia, is an archipelago of 99 islands. The island is surrounded by the Andaman Sea and boasts of picturesque paddy fields, jungle-clad hills and tranquil waterfalls. The expansive shoreline is lined by powder-fine sand and swaying coconut trees. “Enjoy iconic structures, breathtaking landscapes, scrumptious food and stunning vistas at Malaysia’s most popular island. Langkawi Sky Bridge, Eagle Square, cable car and Gunung Raya, are some of the attractions. Not to forget the black sand beach,” says Shweta Rajpal, travel blogger. A trip to Langkawi would be around ₹32,000 per person for two days.

A tropical paradise

With India and the Maldives agreeing on mutually recognising the COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by each other, it is bound to facilitate easier travel between the two countries and give a boost to the tourism sector. Also known as a tropical paradise, Maldives is one of the favourite holiday destinations for Indians to go unwind and have a memorable time with friends and family. Splendid white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, overwater villas and vivacious underwater life make this island a stunning tourist destination to explore.

“My experience in Maldives was ultimate bliss, from their unforgettable hospitality to activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, the sunset cruise they have it all covered for the thrill-seeker in you. It is every traveler’s dream come true and one place that should be on your bucket list for sure,” says Avantika Mohan. Adorned with colourful coral, one can engage in diving as well as snorkelling and enter the mysterious world of underwater creatures at the Banana Reef. Surrounded by tropical flowers and trees, Sun Island also allows one to enjoy walks on the sandy beaches, and spend some much-needed quality time with nature. Fishing, dolphin sightings, and snorkelling at Rangali Island is a must. A trip for two days would cost around ₹40k to ₹70k.

Idyllic beauty

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has lifted the pre-travel testing requirement for international arrivals, and we couldn’t be happier. Pristine beaches, Nature reserves, rustic countryside, cities with stunning temples, delicious food and an exciting nightlife, Pattaya, a city on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast, is a tourist’s paradise. “Jomtien Beach, just 4kms away from the main city, is known for beautiful sunsets,” says travel blogger Bhumika Thakkar. “Be it rock climbing, snorkelling, diving, white water rafting, sea kayaking or jungle trekking, you can do it all at the Railay beach,” says Megha Israni, celebrity wedding photographer. A trip to Pattaya would be approximately ₹20,000- ₹30,000 per person for two days.

Gorgeous landscapes and rich culture

With daily infections dropping 90% from mid-February, Indonesia is lifting all quarantine rules for fully-vaccinated visitors to end two years of border closure and we can’t keep calm. From hiking to beaches, incredible waterfalls to lush forests, Bali has it all. The unending list of stunning beaches is probably the most obvious reason to visit this tropical paradise in the Indonesian archipelago.

From soft white sand and limestone cliffs to extreme water sports and diving, each beach has its own charm. “Catch the surf breaks at Bali’s most popular surfing spots or rent a board and start learning to ride the waves. Jump from the cliffs and slide down a natural waterslide in Aling-Aling Waterfall, or enjoy intricate artificial slides at the waterpark,” says Nivi Selvaraj, travel blogger. Glorious mountainous areas with lush greenery, scenic lakes, gorgeous waterfalls, iconic rice fields, flower gardens, gushing sacred rivers and secret canyons all make up the island’s landscape. The island is also home to many traditional cultural traditions that are still practiced. View the Sunrise at Mt Batur, Uluwatu temple and enjoy an evening cultural performance. The price packages for Bali range from 15k to 25k for a two day stay.

Unmissable sights

The Sri Lankan government had removed all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated tourists, encouraging vacationers to come to the island state in November 2021. A city on the southwest coast of Sri Lanka, Galle is popular among Indian tourists. Known for the 16th century Portuguese built Galle Fort, this Unesco World Heritage Site is a tourist’s paradise. With windswept beaches, Dutch-colonial buildings, ancient mosques and churches, grand mansions and museums, it transports you to a different era. A broad bay, with a gentle arc and soft, golden sands make Unawatuna, just 4 or 5 miles south of Galle, a magnet for tourists. Packages would range from ₹55k to 65k for 4 nights.

A paradise

Malta is a beautiful, diverse island. Despite being a destination sought-after by international tourists, the nation remains relatively quiet and unspoiled. “From the pristine beaches of Gozo to the history, culture and variety of cuisine in Valleta, Malta has the perfect mix of opportunities to explore and experiment or retreat and relax,” says Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences