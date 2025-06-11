Airbnb host shares shocking aftermath of trashed property: 5 tips on how to be a better guest

Recently, a video surfaced on social media where an Airbnb host spotlighted the growing unruly behaviour of travellers. The video showed how their guests left the property a shocking mess, littering everywhere. It also sheds light on the emotional toll on the host, as the user added, ‘Hosting on Airbnb is not always as dreamy as it looks.' It is a common dream to rent out a place on Airbnb, but turns out the increasing lack of civic sense can make this dream into a nightmare. The visuals included chip packets littered on the table and broken furniture.(PC: Instagram/@meerajhomestays)

Littered everywhere

The video was posted on June 4 and included filthy visuals of the once-aesthetic interiors of the property. Empty snack packets and soft drink bottles were scattered across the table, while the floor was strewn with pillows, soda cans, and food crumbs. Even the mattress had visible food stains, and the pillow covers had dirt smudges. Empty beer bottles were stashed near the flower vases. A pretty stool with tasselwork had a broken leg, causing it to topple over, showing the extent of their carelessness and causing permanent damage to the furniture.

As a homeowner, it is gut-wrenching to see their place trashed like this. The host called out this behaviour and wrote in the caption, “Hosting on Airbnb is not always as dreamy as it looks. This is the aftermath of a guest’s stay — stained rugs, trash everywhere, furniture damaged and complete disregard for someone else’s space. Please respect the homes you stay in. We put our hearts (and a lot of effort) into making them beautiful and welcoming. 💔This is the kind of mess no host deserves. When we open our home to strangers, all we ask for is basic respect. Instead, I walked into this. Please treat every place like it’s your own (or better).”

How to be a good airbnb guest?

Cleaning up where you stay is a very basic courtesy, but since common sense is uncommon these days, it's important to lay out the ground rules on how one can be a good guest. Here are some tips that can help you when you visit your next rental homestay:

Treat permanent property like walls, furniture, and appliances with care. Know that the repair or replacement can cost the host money. Moreover, this may stall future bookings. To avoid making a mess, like food stains on sofa or bed, eat at dining table. Before checking out, make sure to tidy up the place, keep things in place, and discard food packets in the trash can, clear out the fridge, and wipe down the tables or any surfaces with stains. Turn off the lights, fans and any other appliances, devices (double check if required.) Try to leave the place as close to how you found it, ready for the next guest. Communicate your needs with the host. Don’t leave them in the dark, if you are unable to follow through with a particular house rule, let them know in advance rather than surprising them with a mess or damage after checkout. It's important to remember that a little honesty goes a long way. Don’t play the interior designer with the place. Remember, it’s not your home, so you don’t have free rein to redecorate and do as you will. Rearranging furniture may cause damage to the rugs, carpets, or, worse, the flooring itself. And even if you do move around smaller things, make sure to put everything back where it belongs before you leave. Don’t behave like a teenager, calling friends over when the parents are away for the weekend. When you book, you enter the number of guests, including yourself. Make sure to avoid having people ‘dropping by’ frequently, it may even disturb the neighbourhood or violate house rules. Whatever you do or plan to do, make sure the host is on the same page as you. But this doesn't excuse bothering them every other day, either.

