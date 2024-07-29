 Akasa Air to launch direct flights from Mumbai to Kuwait on August 23 | Travel - Hindustan Times
Akasa Air to launch direct flights from Mumbai to Kuwait on August 23

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jul 29, 2024 05:23 PM IST

Akasa Air announces a daily direct flight will be operated between Kuwait City and Mumbai from August 23

Akasa Air will commence services to Kuwait from August 23, making it the fifth international destination for the airline that will be completing two years of flying next month.

Akasa Air to launch direct flights from Mumbai to Kuwait on August 23 (File Photo)
Akasa Air to launch direct flights from Mumbai to Kuwait on August 23 (File Photo)

A daily direct flight will be operated between Kuwait City and Mumbai from August 23, the airline said in a release on Monday.

The carrier said the service will add significant passenger and cargo capacity to the route and will capture the perennial demand for VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) and business travel between India and Kuwait.

Set to complete two years of operations early next month, Akasa Air, currently, flies to four overseas destinations -- Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) and Abu Dhabi (UAE) -- apart from 22 domestic cities.

Akasa Air started flying on August 7, 2022.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
