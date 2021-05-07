IND USA
Australia says international borders might not fully reopen until mid-to-late 2022(Pexels)
Australia's international borders might not reopen until mid-to-late 2022

Reuters | , Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:28 AM IST

Australia's international borders might not fully reopen until the middle or second half of 2022, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday, in a blow to airlines and the tourism sector.

Asked in a Sky News interview when borders might open, Tehan said "the best guess would be in the middle to the second half of next year, but as we've seen throughout this pandemic things can change."

Tehan said he hoped more travel bubbles could be opened similar to the one between Australia and New Zealand.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
