Bali may reopen to tourists in June under Indonesia's travel corridor program
Foreign tourists may be able to visit Bali again as soon as June under a travel corridor program to help revive the economy, according to Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno.
The travel corridor arrangement will be offered to countries that are deemed successful in their vaccination program, able to contain the spread of the coronavirus and could offer reciprocal benefits, Uno said in a statement.
Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua are major holiday spots in Bali included in a pilot project to begin receiving foreign travelers in mid-June or July, under strict health protocols, said Uno. As many as 2 million Bali residents will have to be vaccinated before the pilot project can start.
Southeast Asia’s largest economy has started to ease restrictions to spur household spending after gross domestic product shrank last year for the first time in two decades due to the pandemic that has so far infected more than 1.4 million Indonesians in the past year and killed almost 39,000 people in the country.
The government may allow a chartered flight to bring in overseas travellers under the pilot project, which will be closely monitored and evaluated every two weeks, said Uno.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
