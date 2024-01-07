close_game
Brazil postpones visa requirements for US, Canada, Australia citizens to April 10

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Rio De Janeiro
Jan 07, 2024 03:15 PM IST

Brazil still finalising the new visa system and avoid implementing it close to carnival festivities in February, which attract tens of thousands of tourists.

Brazil postponed for the second time the reintroduction of requirements to obtain tourist visas for citizens of the US, Australia and Canada, officials said.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro scrapped the visa requirements in 2019 to support the tourism industry, but the three countries continued to demand visas from Brazilians. The South American country requires visas from travelers based on principles of historical reciprocity and equal treatment.

The government initially postponed the visa implementation on Oct. 1. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in September then set Jan. 10 as the new deadline. On Thursday night, Brazil's presidency said it would be postponed yet again till April 10.

The statement said the government was still finalising the new visa system and wanted to avoid implementing it close to the high season, mainly during the New Year's celebrations and Carnival festivities in February, which attract tens of thousands of tourists.

Lula reinstated the visa requirements after he took office one year ago. The countries in question initially included Japan but the east Asian nation struck a deal with Brazilian authorities in September to ease travel provisions between the two, keeping its citizens off of the new list.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
