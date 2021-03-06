Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers
Britain said on Friday it would require people travelling abroad from March 8 to carry a new form setting out why their trip was permitted under strict lockdown restrictions.
Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad. The government said the new form would help it to police those rules.
Britain has said that people might be able to travel again from mid-May, with more information due in mid-April. The government flagged that it would be introducing the new form for people to justify their travel in late January.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain brings in new paperwork for lockdown travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Negative Covid-19 report mandatory for people travelling to Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tunisia eases Covid-19 measures in hope to save tourism season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Skyrocketing demand' for flights to Mallorca as UK plans to end lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyprus targets return in tourist traffic, opens door to Covid vaccinated Britons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Up in the air: The future of travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grounded by the pandemic: The woes of a once-frequent flier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines urge relaxation on refunds as EU probes passenger rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong turns empty hotels into apartments as tourists vanish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seychelles to welcome back tourists but with Covid-19 protocols in place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British Airways prepares for travel restart with testing kit plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To boost tourism, Srinagar govt officials have started beautification of Valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Push to end tourist quarantines in Thailand as shots rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greece tightens travel curbs as virus cases hit three-month high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand might be reopening for international tourists soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox