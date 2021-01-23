IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19(Twitter/DrBianca84/UtugiM)
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19(Twitter/DrBianca84/UtugiM)
travel

Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19

  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau advises people to cancel vacations abroad and not to book a trip for spring break amid rising Covid-19 cases, suggests measures to isolate travellers at a hotel rather than at home in response to the new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Friday his government could impose stricter restrictions on travellers at any moment in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the coronavirus — possibly making it mandatory to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada.

Trudeau said at a news conference that such measures could be imposed suddenly and bluntly warned against nonessential trips abroad.

“No one should be taking a vacation abroad right now. If you’ve still got one planned, cancel it. And don’t book a trip for spring break,” Trudeau said.

Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days and to present a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days before arrival. The suggested measure would require isolating at a hotel rather than at home.

Recent variants of the virus that emerged in the UK, South Africa and Brazil seem to spread more easily and scientists say that will lead to more cases, deaths and hospitalisations. They are also concerned about any potential ability to eventually reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.

There is also some evidence that the new variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, told a news conference Friday.

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, said he favored making it mandatory for travellers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense.

“It's inconvenient for the travellers, but we’re in a pandemic,” Morris said. “If you want to protect the borders and do as much as you can to avoid importation of further problematic strains, and you want your cases to go down, then that's what you have to do. In my mind it's good. It's late. It's months late."

Morris said the measure would discourage vacations abroad as people would not want to have to quarantine at a hotel at their own expense upon return.

He said more and more governments are thinking about ways to be more aggressive because of the new variants, delays in vaccines, the challenges with getting the population vaccinated and the strains on health care systems.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
canada pm quarantine rule travellers international travellers travel hotels covid-19 justin trudeau coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19(Twitter/DrBianca84/UtugiM)
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19(Twitter/DrBianca84/UtugiM)
travel

Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau advises people to cancel vacations abroad and not to book a trip for spring break amid rising Covid-19 cases, suggests measures to isolate travellers at a hotel rather than at home in response to the new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Whether it’s a toddler getting on their first bike or an office-goer getting back on a cycle after decades, I am always happy to see it,” says Abdul Hamid Khan of Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop. (Anshuman Poyrekar / HT)
“Whether it’s a toddler getting on their first bike or an office-goer getting back on a cycle after decades, I am always happy to see it,” says Abdul Hamid Khan of Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop. (Anshuman Poyrekar / HT)
travel

Wheels of fortune: How one cycle shop fared during a long and winding year

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Business stalled, then restarted with a bang. Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop, a stone’s throw from Gateway of India and smack in heart of the Colaba tourist district, has had a ringside view of how the city coped in the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Georgia will lift a ban on international flights, imposed last March as an anti-pandemic measure, in 10 days' time, authorities said on Friday.(Unsplash)
Georgia will lift a ban on international flights, imposed last March as an anti-pandemic measure, in 10 days' time, authorities said on Friday.(Unsplash)
travel

Georgia to lift ban on international flights on February 1

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Georgia will lift a ban on international flights, imposed last March as an anti-pandemic measure, in 10 days' time, authorities said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.(Yahoo)
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.(Yahoo)
travel

EU leaders agree to keep borders open, want to limit travels

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days(Unsplash)
Denmark halts all flights from UAE for five days(Unsplash)
travel

Denmark bans flights from UAE for five days due to unreliable coronavirus tests

Reuters, Copenhagen
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:23 PM IST
  • On Friday, Denmark's Transport Ministry announced that they will be halting all flights from United Arab Emirates for five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the government has said there is no evidence that its "Go To" travel campaign spread the coronavirus, Suga suspended it in December to contain mounting Covid-19 cases. (Unsplash)
While the government has said there is no evidence that its "Go To" travel campaign spread the coronavirus, Suga suspended it in December to contain mounting Covid-19 cases. (Unsplash)
travel

Japan tourism push linked to surge in Covid-19 infections

Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:06 PM IST
A domestic tourism campaign promoted by Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga may have contributed to a sharp increase in coronavirus infection cases in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.(Yahoo)
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.(Yahoo)
travel

Sikkim govt decides to open Ramam border checkpost for entry of foreigners

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:35 PM IST
To boost rural, religious and adventure tourism in Sikkim, the state government has decided to open the Ramam checkpost for entry of foreign tourists from March 1, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said before the meeting that European countries needed to take the new mutation found in Britain seriously to avoid a third wave.(Unsplash)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said before the meeting that European countries needed to take the new mutation found in Britain seriously to avoid a third wave.(Unsplash)
travel

EU to tighten travel curbs for virus hot spots as third wave fears mount

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:30 AM IST
The European Commission proposed to EU leaders on Thursday identifying "dark red" coronavirus hot spots from which all but essential travel would be discouraged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries(Unsplash)
France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries(Unsplash)
travel

You will now need a negative PCR test to enter France

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Emmanuel Macron said that travellers coming into France will now need a negative PCR test which cannot be more than 72 hours old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The travel industry and travellers, both expects 2021 to be better than 2020. (Photo: Deepak Sansta / HT)
The travel industry and travellers, both expects 2021 to be better than 2020. (Photo: Deepak Sansta / HT)
travel

Wanderlust reignited: Republic Day weekend attract tourists

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
According to a leading travelling company, there has been a 30% increase in bookings for the upcoming Republic Day weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.(Unsplash)
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai cancels non-essential surgery, live entertainment as Covid-19 cases surge

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Dubai has suspended non-essential surgery for a month and live entertainment in hotels and restaurants until further notice as coronavirus infections surge in the Middle East trade hub.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resumption of tourism follows a pilot project that began December 26 in which 1,500 tourists from Ukraine visited Sri Lanka in such a travel bubble.(Unsplash)
The resumption of tourism follows a pilot project that began December 26 in which 1,500 tourists from Ukraine visited Sri Lanka in such a travel bubble.(Unsplash)
travel

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after 10 months

AP, Colombo, Sri Lanka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Sri Lanka reopened to foreign tourists Thursday after a nearly 10-month pandemic closure that cut deeply into the Indian Ocean island nation's lucrative travel industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Private jets are handy in a pandemic

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:35 PM IST
The convenience and perceived health benefits of flying private are attracting converts. The companies that service the planes may be even bigger winners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka(Unsplash)
Sri Lanka(Unsplash)
travel

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists 10 months after closure due to Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Full operations also resumed Thursday at the island's two international airports, accommodating the commercial flights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The members of the committee will also hold a meeting with the officials of the Department of Culture and Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India, along with representatives of the UT government, with focus on, 'promotion and preservation of archaeological sites and artefacts here.(Pixabay)
The members of the committee will also hold a meeting with the officials of the Department of Culture and Tourism and Archaeological Survey of India, along with representatives of the UT government, with focus on, 'promotion and preservation of archaeological sites and artefacts here.(Pixabay)
travel

House panel arrives in Kashmir to assess road, travel and hospitality sectors

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday on a three-day visit to make an assessment of road, travel and hospitality sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP