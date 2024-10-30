Celeb-owned AirBnBs for your next vacation; from Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai estate to Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi bungalow

Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious villa in Chennai.(Airbnb)

The bejewelled, dazzling, glitz-and-glam life of celebrities frequently captures the wishful imagination of many. The allure of their beautiful homes and lifestyles often leaves fans daydreaming about what it would be like to step into their shoes. But, if not their shoes, how about their homes? For your next vacation, you can experience a slice of the celebrity lifestyle by staying at their Airbnb. Yes, many celebrities have listed their properties on Airbnb, inviting fans to live like the stars.

ALSO READ: Home decor tips to transform your living space into summer sanctuary with right furniture fabrics and colours

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s opulent estate is located in Chennai. Designed as a coastal beach home with a sea view, the property is spacious, surrounded by acres of well-manicured green gardens. The interiors have a quaint bohemian aesthetic with prominent wood accents and a touch of minimalistic extravaganza.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan opened the doors of his regal house in Panchsheel Park, South Delhi, inviting the public to experience the King Khan way of living. The house, designed by his wife, Gauri Khan, exudes a warm energy with ambient lighting, glittering chandeliers, and textured walls. It’s filled with keepsakes and cherished memories of the Khan family, adding a personal touch to the luxurious space.

ALSO READ: Cluttercore: The fresh anti-minimalism trend reshaping interior design

Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also joined Airbnb as a celebrity host, offering stays at his lavish property in Goa. He was the first cricketer to become an Airbnb host, inviting guests for a two-night stay from October 14 to 16, 2022 – exclusively on Airbnb. Perched atop a hill, the house has gorgeous, panoramic views of the seaside and is filled with his cricket memorabilia, making it perfect for cricket fans. The property is a stunning beach house and the colours of blues and whites make it even more mesmerising.

Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur, known for his role as Karan Mehra in Made in Heaven, has also become an Airbnb host. His property, Tranquil Heaven in Goa, captures the spirit of the region with hammocks and vibrant colours throughout the space. Nearly every room opens to views of the vivid, green garden, making the visitor come closer to nature.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi’s villa, Bougainville. Located in Madh Island, it has a quaint charm. Designed by Bedi, each room is themed with vibrant colours, featuring bold splashes of blue, red, and yellow. The bedrooms offer beautiful views, overlooking either the sea or the stunning bougainvillea.

ALSO READ: Make your dining room Diwali-ready for guests: 10 decor ideas to improve your dining space