China and Australia will provide each other's citizens with multiple-entry visas of up to five years for tourism and business from Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry said. China, Australia announce 5-year multiple-entry visas for tourists and business travellers (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)

The visa arrangement followed a milestone trip by China's Premier Li Qiang to Australia earlier this week that marked a stabilisation in bilateral relations after a period of frosty ties.