Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Beijing
China and Australia will provide each other's citizens with multiple-entry visas of up to five years for tourism and business from Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry said.
The visa arrangement followed a milestone trip by China's Premier Li Qiang to Australia earlier this week that marked a stabilisation in bilateral relations after a period of frosty ties.
China, Australia announce 5-year multiple-entry visas for tourists and business travellers