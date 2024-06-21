 China, Australia announce 5-year multiple-entry visas for tourists and business travellers | Travel - Hindustan Times
China, Australia announce 5-year multiple-entry visas for tourists and business travellers

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Beijing
Jun 21, 2024 03:11 PM IST

New era of travel: China and Australia to offer up to 5-year multiple-entry visas starting Friday

China and Australia will provide each other's citizens with multiple-entry visas of up to five years for tourism and business from Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

China, Australia announce 5-year multiple-entry visas for tourists and business travellers (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)
China, Australia announce 5-year multiple-entry visas for tourists and business travellers (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)

The visa arrangement followed a milestone trip by China's Premier Li Qiang to Australia earlier this week that marked a stabilisation in bilateral relations after a period of frosty ties.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / China, Australia announce 5-year multiple-entry visas for tourists and business travellers
