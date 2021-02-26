Covid test mandatory for travellers coming to Rajasthan from Maharashtra, Kerala
Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country, the Rajasthan government on Thursday tightened restrictions for travellers arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala.
The state government has made it mandatory for travellers from these states to produce a negative Covid-19 test report upon their arrival in the state.
"Travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala to Rajasthan should provide negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours on their arrival," read the statement by the government.
On February 24, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted Covid response and management.
According to the official release, the three-member multidisciplinary teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain the reasons for the recent surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite Covid-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.
The health ministry has advised states and UTs for regular critical review of the emerging situation with concerned district officials to ensure that gains made so far in Covid management are not lost.
