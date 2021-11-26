Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Covid-19: Philippines to reopen borders to some foreign tourists from next week
Foreigners vaccinated against Covid-19 from countries designated low risk by the Philippines will be allowed entry over an initial 15-day period
Tourists watch sunset aboard sailboats at holiday island Boracay, in the Philippines. Philippines to reopen borders to some foreign tourists from next week&nbsp;(REUTERS/Erik De Castro)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Manila

The Philippines will reopen its borders to tourists from some countries on a trial basis from Dec. 1, its government said on Friday, as part of efforts to rebuild an economy hit hard by the pandemic.

Foreigners vaccinated against Covid-19 from countries designated low risk by the Philippines will be allowed entry over an initial 15-day period, Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, told a regular news conference.

"This is something we are doing step by step," Nograles said, adding that the two-week window could be extended.

The Philippines, popular for its white sand beaches and rich marine life, shut its doors to foreign tourists at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Its tourism arrivals from top markets Japan, South Korea and China slumped 83% drop to 1.4 million last year.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia have reopened borders to foreign tourists.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
