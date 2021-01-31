IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Cuba will now make travellers quarantine to stop the spread of virus
Cuba to force travellers to quarantine as virus cases rise(Unsplash)
Cuba to force travellers to quarantine as virus cases rise(Unsplash)
travel

Cuba will now make travellers quarantine to stop the spread of virus

On Saturday, Cuba announced that a new set of restrictions will be implemented to stop the further spread of the novel coronavirus. According to these, everyone travelling to Cuba will have to quarantine for some time
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:23 AM IST

Cuba will make travelers quarantine under a new set of restrictions announced Saturday after coronavirus cases surged this month in the Caribbean’s largest island.

Tourists, businesspeople and foreign diplomats are among those who will be forced to isolate at their own expense in government-approved hotels upon arriving, according to a statement on the health ministry’s website. It did not specify how long foreigners will be kept in quarantine.

Starting February 6, the government will also limit the frequency of flights from a handful of countries, including the US, Mexico and Colombia, while suspending air travel from others nations, including Nicaragua and Trinidad & Tobago.

Cuba’s coronavirus cases have more than doubled this month to 25,674, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The disease has killed 213. The country of 11 million, which is developing its own Covid-19 vaccine, said this month it plans to inoculate its entire population this year.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cuba coronavirus cases travel
app
Close
Kashmir valley receives snowfall in huge quantities which attracts a good number of tourists.(Unsplash)
Kashmir valley receives snowfall in huge quantities which attracts a good number of tourists.(Unsplash)
travel

Tourist influx increases in Jammu and Kashmir after snowfall

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Following heavy snowfall, the tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir has increased now after a lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure.(Yahoo)
The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure.(Yahoo)
travel

Saudi Arabia to start tracking tourism’s contribution to economy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Saudi Arabia’s statistics authority will begin tracking tourism’s contribution to its economic output, according to a statement on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said people from countries in its category-C including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands would be affected by the travel restrictions. (Unsplash)
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said people from countries in its category-C including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands would be affected by the travel restrictions. (Unsplash)
travel

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said that Singapore will continue to monitor the global situation and adjust border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission of the deadly virus.(Unsplash)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said that Singapore will continue to monitor the global situation and adjust border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission of the deadly virus.(Unsplash)
travel

Singapore to suspend green lane travel with Malaysia, Germany and Korea

PTI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Singapore will suspend reciprocal green lane travel arrangement with Malaysia, Germany and South Korea for three months from Monday due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new measure Friday night after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace, warning of a “great risk” from the new variants.(Unsplash)
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new measure Friday night after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace, warning of a “great risk” from the new variants.(Unsplash)
travel

France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:46 AM IST
France says it's closing its borders to people arriving from outside the European Union starting Sunday to try to stop the growing spread of new variants of the virus and avoid a third lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil neighbors limit travel to halt virus strain's spread(Unsplash)
Brazil neighbors limit travel to halt virus strain's spread(Unsplash)
travel

Brazil's neighbouring countries limit travel to curb the spread of new strain

AP, Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:38 AM IST
To curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Brazil's neighbours are putting a halt on travel to and from the country. Experts are saying that the new strain might be more contagious and driving a second wave of infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Announcing the other Covid-19 measures, Trudeau said that all incoming international passenger flights must land at one of the country's four international airports in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver effective February 3.(Unsplash)
Announcing the other Covid-19 measures, Trudeau said that all incoming international passenger flights must land at one of the country's four international airports in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver effective February 3.(Unsplash)
travel

Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean; tightens Covid entry requirements

ANI, Ottawa [canada]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced the suspension of fights service to Mexico and the Caribbean to contain the spread of the Covid-19 and introduced additional entry requirements to discourage international travel to the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
California's Coachella music festival canceled by local health authority(Unsplash)
California's Coachella music festival canceled by local health authority(Unsplash)
travel

California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19

Reuters, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:20 AM IST
  • The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah studied and worked in India for 10 years, and has been based in the UK for the past decade. His dream, he says, is to open a fine dining Nepalese restaurant in London, with a 15-course tasting menu.
Shah studied and worked in India for 10 years, and has been based in the UK for the past decade. His dream, he says, is to open a fine dining Nepalese restaurant in London, with a 15-course tasting menu.
travel

Winning on Masterchef UK: The zing of Nepal

By Melissa D’Costa
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Santosh Shah wants the world to know his country’s cuisine, and he’s off to a running start, having recently bagged second place on Masterchef Professionals UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Cupola, a dome-shaped protrusion of the ISS, is a vantage point for viewing and shooting Earth. The images taken from here at night can point out cultural differences in how neighbourhoods are illuminated, help estimate GDP and monitor disasters, armed conflicts and political uprisings. (DONALD PETTIT / NASA)
The Cupola, a dome-shaped protrusion of the ISS, is a vantage point for viewing and shooting Earth. The images taken from here at night can point out cultural differences in how neighbourhoods are illuminated, help estimate GDP and monitor disasters, armed conflicts and political uprisings. (DONALD PETTIT / NASA)
travel

Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night

By Riddhi Doshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Cities At Night, a global citizen-science project, is building a night-time map in colour, for the first time, using satellite photos sorted by volunteers from around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Roridomyces phyllostachydis, a luminous mushroom from Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
The Roridomyces phyllostachydis, a luminous mushroom from Mawlynnong, Meghalaya. (Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak)
travel

Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east

By Paramita Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak have been studying mushrooms for years, and recently spent two months documenting some of India’s vast variety. A new film captures their adventure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An image of the Bubble Nebula taken by NASA’s Hubble space telescope. It’s 7,100 light years away, in the constellation Cassiopeia, and has a star 45 times the size of our sun. The bubble is formed by strong solar winds pushing interstellar gasses around. (NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
An image of the Bubble Nebula taken by NASA’s Hubble space telescope. It’s 7,100 light years away, in the constellation Cassiopeia, and has a star 45 times the size of our sun. The bubble is formed by strong solar winds pushing interstellar gasses around. (NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
travel

Good morning, Starshine! Scroll through the universe with the most iconic images of space

By Rachel Lopez
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:40 PM IST
As telescopes gets smarter and space voyages more adventurous, take a look at the best recent views of worlds beyond our own, and what it takes to create them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flights on all three routes will operate four times per week(Reuters)
Flights on all three routes will operate four times per week(Reuters)
india news

IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28

PTI, Kurnool
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Philippines extended on Friday partial Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila until the end of February in a bid to slow a spike in infections after year-end holidays, officials said, warning the curbs could further delay economic recovery.(Unsplash)
The Philippines extended on Friday partial Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila until the end of February in a bid to slow a spike in infections after year-end holidays, officials said, warning the curbs could further delay economic recovery.(Unsplash)
travel

Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in Manila

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The Philippines extended on Friday partial Covid-19 restrictions in the capital Manila until the end of February in a bid to slow a spike in infections after year-end holidays, officials said, warning the curbs could further delay economic recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).(Yahoo)
travel

Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Government of India on Thursday extended the ban on international scheduled commercial flights to and from India till February 28 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP