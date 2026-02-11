Curate the perfect day exploring Abu Dhabi: Take cues from Eisha Singh’s sun-soaked vacation itinerary
Here are four different experiences you can cover in Abu Dhabi - from basking in sunlight spaces at the Louvre to teamLab's sublime displays - all in one day!
Think Abu Dhabi is just another glossy city of skyscrapers and shopping malls? Think again. Beneath its polished skyline lies a carefully curated cultural landscape where art, technology, history and gastronomy come together in unexpectedly powerful ways. The key is knowing how to experience it. With the right itinerary, the capital of the UAE can shift from “just another city” to a place that genuinely stuns you with its sublime beauty and ambition.
Also Read | 5 Instagrammable cafes in Dubai with delectable coffee, bakes and cosy decor that you cannot miss out on
Television actor Eisha Singh recently jetted off to Abu Dhabi, where she managed to explore four major attractions in just one day. On February 10, she shared a series of photographs on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into her whirlwind itinerary across the capital.
Part of her caption read, “People say ‘Abu Dhabi mein kya hi hai?’ (What even is there in Abu Dhabi?) So I casually did three very different things in one day just to check…Abu Dhabi really said: range, darling.” Taking notes from the actor’s carefully curated day out, here’s how you can plan your own Abu Dhabi adventure.
1. Get lost in the quiet beauty of the Louvre
Yes, Abu Dhabi is home to UAE’s very own Louvre! Established through an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2007 between the UAE and France, the partnership paved the way for the creation of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island - a landmark born out of UAE’s vision of cultural progression, paired with the French expertise in the world of art and museums.
Like Eisha, you can get lost in the multicultural display of narratives of the human condition, depicted through cultural achievements from prehistory to the present. Basking in the quietness of sublime French design and architecture combined with Arabic heritage, you can explore the galleries curated according to art historical importance, telling cultural stories spanning varied histories and geographies ranging from the Palaeolithic era to the anthropocene.
2. Get your mind blown at the teamLab Phenomena
Next in Eisha’s itinerary was visiting the teamLab Phenomena at Saadiyat Cultural District, for a truly immersive experience navigating the juxtaposition of art, science, technology and the natural world. Inside every exhibition, art no longer remains restricted to something you just observe - it becomes an experience that is lived.
Every room comes alive through the expertise of an interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians and architects - you can feel the light breathing around you, the reflections dancing with every step, the calm rhythm of water reacting to every movement, and feeling of floating between silence and motion with the light.
3. Soaking up history at Zayed National Museum
Designed as a memorial for the late founding father and first president of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the museum is located in the Saadiyat Island Cultural District, and showcases history, culture, and economic transformation of the Emirates. Like Eisha, you can explore the archeological heritage of the country, including prominent discoveries in the region from the Bronze and Iron Ages, through the museum’s galleries, research and public programmes.
Famed for their focus on inclusivity and accessibility, the museum offers a diverse range of programmes and services tailored for people with disabilities, senior citizens, other community audiences, as well as their care partners and caregivers.
4. Complete the day with lunch at Fouquet’s
Located at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Louvre, the legendary French Brasserie, Fouquet’s is a fine dining experience that brings the art of Parisian dining to life. In tune with the Louvre’s French origins and design, the restaurant offers a unique ambience that marries glamour with authenticity and tradition with modernity.
Overlooking the serene waves of the Persian Gulf, Fouquet’s offers a cultural and gourmet journey like no other - an elegant finale to a day well spent discovering the charm, culture and historical heritage of Abu Dhabi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.