Delhi to soon have Malcha Mahal, Tughlaq-era hunting lodge, on its tourist map

The Delhi government is mulling to bring Malcha Mahal, the 14th century Tughlaq-era hunting lodge located in the central ridge, on city's tourist map after renovating the heritage structure, official sources said.

Malcha Mahal was the abode of self-proclaimed descendants of the Nawab of Awadh, and lies neglected since the death of the last of the royal family in September 2017.

Hidden behind thick foliage in the central ridge along Sardar Patel Marg, the ancient structure is neither the ASI protected monument nor the state government has paid any attention to conserve it.

The hope to conserve its heritage value has been rekindled as, the sources said, the state government's archaeology department is making effort to hire a consultant to prepare a detailed plan for its restoration.

“A request for proposal is being prepared and it will be issued soon to hire a consultant for the restoration work of Malcha Mahal. We are planning to invite agencies who have expertise in this field to carry out the restoration work,” the sources said, adding that if everything goes as per plan the restoration work should begin in the next five-six months.

After starting of the restoration work, it is likely to take a few years to complete the project, they said.

The official sources said that most of the people are unaware about this hidden historical monument in the city so the government is also planning to put it on city's tourist map by developing tourist friendly activities there.

They, however, said that this plan is in very nascent stage and it will be early to predict what sort of facilities or activities will be planned there for tourism purposes.

Let us first work on the restoration of the heritage site then we can plan tourism activities there, the official sources said.

According to officials, Malcha Mahal was built by the then Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq and was used as a hunting lodge by him.