Digital nomadism on a rise: From crowd favourites in India to serene spots globally, know best places to work remotely

I spent weeks scrolling through the internet to find people who’ve mastered the art of working remotely while travelling. From writers and designers to entrepreneurs who move cities like they switch playlists, these wanderlusting workhorses have turned flexibility into a lifestyle. I reached out to them to hear about the destinations that keep their creative energy alive and their work flowing smoothly. From Goa beaches to the Interlaken Alps, these destinations let digital nomads work efficiently while soaking in culture, scenery, and serenity.(AI generated)

If you’ve been staring at the same wall in your home office for months, you know the itch. Remote work can be freeing, but it can also get dull fast. After ten years of working from everywhere, I’ve realised that the trick lies in changing the view. Taking calls from a beach in Goa, a café in Singapore, or a lodge in Kanha after a morning safari can completely shift your mindset.

Travel 2026 is all about places that make this balance feel effortless.

Why remote work will work for you in 2026

Remote work works best when treated like a rhythm, not a chore. Stable internet, comfortable workspaces, and compatible time zones are essentials. Once these are sorted, mornings can be spent exploring, afternoons in focused work, and evenings enjoying leisure.

For Khushboo Taparia Bedi, Career Cell Coordinator at The Sanskaar Valley School, remote work is about finding balance. As a counsellor, she is often the first call when a student needs help, so being able to work from her chosen destinations lets her stay available while spending more time with her kids and family.

She believes remote work flows best when treated like a rhythm, not a routine. “Choose a destination that lets life move at half-speed,” she says. “Pause between emails to watch the clouds change shape or cook your own meal. Slow-paced settings by the sea or in the mountains give rhythm to work. Cosy stays with reliable Wi-Fi make it effortless.”

Her approach shows that when work and personal life share a steady rhythm, both feel easier and more rewarding.

India’s trending digital nomad destinations

Goa

South Goa hums with calm energy. Resorts and shacks with solid Wi-Fi let you spend full days writing, meditating, or doing energy work while the sea anchors your focus. Muskan Sahai, Spiritual Wellness Coach, explains, “Goa is perfect for me because I can work in a relaxed environment without external distractions or extra crowds. The beaches and resorts feel like an extension of my workspace, letting me anchor my energy while staying productive.” She adds, “Just a few nights ago, I was watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and the scene with Hrithik Roshan working on the beach came up. I remember thinking it was so weird and funny back when I first watched it, but today it feels normal, inspiring even.” Goa shows how work can happen anywhere while life stays rich.

Doing client readings online and out of Goa.(Muskan Sahai)

Bengaluru

Bengaluru hums with energy from dawn. Cafes, co-working spaces, and lively neighbourhoods like Indiranagar and Koramangala make it easy to move from coffee to work mode. Some days, a sunny patch in Cubbon Park doubles as an office if the weather is kind. I love heading out for dosa and coffee in the morning, then settling into a cafe or co-working space for the day. With good network and flexible spots, productivity flows without feeling boxed in, proving that city life and remote work can thrive together.

Varanasi

Ancient ghats, temples, and spiritual energy make Varanasi ideal for deep focus. Affordable living lets you absorb the city’s pace and culture while reflecting on life in ways a typical city cannot offer. Yogi Bhandari, Senior Business Operations Officer at a media company, shares, “In India, I’d suggest Banaras. It was my most recent trip, and I absolutely loved the city’s peaceful vibe, spiritual energy, and beautiful ghats. It’s a place that really helps you slow down and reflect.” For digital nomads seeking cultural immersion and a space to reset mentally, Varanasi provides a rare, enriching experience.

Working out of Banaras, laptop tucked in his bag and a view of the Ganga Ghat in between work breaks!(Yogi Bhandari )

Pondicherry

French colonial charm blends effortlessly with South Indian culture. White Town offers strong internet, boutique homestays, and quiet streets ideal for work breaks. The nearby spiritual community of Auroville adds a creative and meditative element to life. The town’s mix of culture, coastal scenery, and peaceful streets makes it perfect for long stays. Here, mornings can be spent at a quaint cafe with coffee, afternoons in focused work, and evenings strolling the promenade, soaking in slow-paced charm.

Udaipur

Romantic lakes, palaces, and serene courtyards give Udaipur a peaceful yet energising vibe. Lakeside cafes and heritage stays provide ideal workspaces, while gardens and palace grounds offer spaces to pause. Prateek Mota notes that this combination of calmness and inspiration fuels productivity, allowing you time to breathe and reflect. Udaipur turns work into a mindful experience.

Global hotspots for digital nomads

Bali, Indonesia

Bali thrives on balance. Co-living and co-working spaces abound, and wellness routines like yoga or surfing energise mornings. Workflows flow smoothly, leaving evenings free to explore markets, beaches, or cultural classes. Bali blends natural beauty, culture, and a friendly international community in a way that keeps every day exciting yet manageable.

Phuket, Thailand

Thanks to the time difference between Phuket and India, your day there starts early, letting you enjoy sunrise walks or quiet beaches before work begins. Once the sun rises, reliable Wi-Fi and co-working spaces allow focused afternoons. Evenings are free for diving, island hopping, or sampling Thai cuisine. This rhythm keeps adventure and productivity in harmony, making the island ideal for long-stay nomads.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is a rising hub for long-stay travellers. Affordable hotels, luxury stays at half the usual cost, short flights from India, great food, and pristine beaches make it easy to settle in. The country offers cultural hotspots, party-friendly zones, and relaxed coastal towns. Slow travel, work flexibility, and rich local experiences make Sri Lanka a melting point for nomads seeking variety without the crowds.

For bookings and more. Click here.

Interlaken, Switzerland

Between two lakes and the Swiss Alps, Interlaken delivers jaw-dropping views and flawless infrastructure. Public transport runs like clockwork, and the internet is reliable. Prateek Mota, Independent Voice Artist and Choreographer, shares, “Every view feels surreal and the infrastructure just works, which is priceless when you’re working remotely.” With everything running efficiently, calls and deadlines are stress-free, and the natural beauty makes inspiration effortless. Interlaken proves that productivity and serenity can coexist perfectly.

Switching on the view the minute the online zoom calls get switched off!(Prateek Mota)

London, UK

For Dhwani Jadhav and Robin Jagtap, both Creative Leads working across global markets, London feels like an open-air office. “The world is our workplace, and creativity shouldn’t be bound by walls,” they say. Every corner of the city sparks something new, from morning meetings in cafés overlooking London Bridge to quiet park benches where final drafts take shape.

They have spent months here, shifting between co-working spaces and local cafés that double as creative studios. “Because of the time difference, we complete most of our India office work early in the morning, which leaves the rest of the day to explore and recharge,” they explain. The mix of history, diversity, and structure makes London a city that keeps both focus and imagination alive.

Finding the perfect balance to finish work and go out to their favourite tourist spots!(Dhwani Jadhav and Robin Jagtap,)

Tips for managing your digital nomad life

Prioritise reliable internet and tech infrastructure.

Set clear time slots for work and leisure to prevent burnout.

Pick time zones that allow daytime exploration and quiet hours for work.

Look for roles that value efficiency over discomfort.

Balance consistency with flexibility to enjoy every street, beach, or mountain view while staying productive.

No matter where she goes, she is a call away for her students!(Khushboo Taparia Bedi )

How to select the perfect location

Finding the right destination is a mix of practicality and preference. Consider the internet, workspaces, time zones, pace of life, safety, cost of living, and accessibility.

Khushboo Taparia Bedi sums it up. “The right destination allows life to move at half-speed. Choose a place where you can pause between emails, watch clouds change shape, or cook your own meal. Avoid noisy spots that pull attention away from your rhythm. The right place lets you balance exploration and focus effortlessly.”

From Goa’s beaches to Interlaken’s Alpine vistas, Travel 2026 offers destinations where work and leisure coexist. The world is ready for you to work and wander at the same time.

Similar articles for you

Andaman's untouched charms: A guide to your mindful island escape

Forget safaris: At Kolkata’s hidden zoo gem, watch exotic wildlife up close!

Tropic of Cancer, one of Bhopal's underrated gems: Scenic drive you cannot miss