European traveller says he was scared to visit India due to 'bad image, stereotypes': 'I found more kindness than chaos'

You know that pre-vacation jitters feeling? Now imagine those jitters are actually anxieties fueled by every negative stereotype you’ve ever seen online about a destination. That was precisely the reality for one European content creator, Robert, who on August 29 opened up on Instagram about his initial apprehension regarding travelling to India. Also read | Ukrainian woman shares difference between gym culture in India and Europe: ‘Everyone is super friendly’

Challenging the digital narrative Spoiler alert: Things didn’t exactly go according to the worst-case scenario his algorithm had built. Instead, his entire perspective got flipped on its head by what he described as 'humongously large' hospitality and unexpected moments of kindness. If you need a gentle reminder to judge a place on experience, not hearsay, this is probably it.

For Robert, a content creator known for travel insights, the journey to India was not just a flight, but a conceptual leap. In his honest Instagram post about India, Robert detailed how he almost didn’t come at all. “I have to admit... there were doubts,” Robert wrote in his post titled, 'India, we need to talk'. The algorithm, he argued, had built an intimidating image. Sharing a close-up image of a dragonfly, he declared: “Social media built an India I was afraid to visit.”

Addressing the duality of chaos and culture India’s reputation among international travellers can often be double-edged, frequently characterised by its intensity — a complex cocktail of immense cultural wealth, daunting logistical chaos, and systemic challenges that are often the focal point of Western media coverage. Robert’s initial post acknowledged this duality, starting with images and comments that confirmed certain expectations of disorder before pivoting entirely. Also read | Singapore woman says 'India gets so much bad publicity online', documents 'honest experience travelling in north India'

Over an image showing traffic in Karnataka, a caption read: “Yes, you are overwhelmingly chaotic (This image doesn’t represent the pure chaos, of course).” But the central thesis of Robert's post was his rapid realisation that this partial truth had eclipsed the whole story. “Everything I expected and what I was told was wrong,” he wrote over a photo of him sitting on a porch looking out. “But when I arrived, I realised how incredibly wrong I was to believe only the bad image, news and stereotypes," he added.