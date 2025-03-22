Menu Explore
Forget Tulip Gardens, this almond blossom wonderland in Kashmir is a must-visit

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
Mar 22, 2025 04:40 PM IST

The serene ambience, coupled with cultural landmarks in the vicinity, makes this garden of almond blossoms a favoured destination for both tourists and locals.

As spring arrives in Kashmir, the Badamwari Garden, also known as Badam Vaer in Srinagar, is witnessing a surge in visitors, drawn by the breathtaking bloom of almond trees.

Step into a fairytale: Kashmir’s Badamwari Garden is in full bloom!(Image by X/JandKTourism)
Step into a fairytale: Kashmir’s Badamwari Garden is in full bloom!(Image by X/JandKTourism)

Located at the foothills of Hari Parbat Fort, the garden transforms into a floral paradise, with its fragrant almond blossoms creating an enchanting spectacle.

The serene ambience, coupled with cultural landmarks like the Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib shrine and Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi in the vicinity, makes it a favoured destination for both tourists and locals.

To enhance its appeal, the floriculture department has planted lavender trees, aiming to create a theme garden that will further boost tourism in the coming years.

Almond trees are among the first to bloom in Kashmir, typically flowering from mid-March to mid-April. During this period, the garden is enveloped in a captivating fragrance, making it a prime attraction for nature lovers and photographers.

The sight of multicoloured blossoms against the backdrop of the historic fort provides an unmatched experience, and many visitors spend hours enjoying the serene atmosphere.

Recognising its growing popularity, the Department of Floriculture has undertaken initiatives to enhance its charm.

Thousands of lavender trees have been planted on the upper side of the garden, and plans are underway to develop it into a theme garden. This move is expected to attract even more visitors in the future, adding a new dimension to the garden's appeal.

As spring unfolds, Badam Vaer continues to be a symbol of Kashmir's natural beauty and cultural richness, offering an unparalleled experience to those who seek solace amidst blooming almond orchards.

The arrival of spring in Kashmir captivates both tourists and locals as the valley transforms into a breathtaking spectacle of vibrant flowers and refreshing fragrances.

Currently, a large number of tourists are flocking to the site, capturing the beauty of the blossoms through photography and spending extended periods amidst its serene surroundings.

Badam Vaer offers an ideal escape for those seeking solace in nature. To enhance its appeal further, the Department of Floriculture has recently planted thousands of lavender trees on the garden's upper side, with plans to develop it into a themed garden.

This initiative is expected to draw even more visitors in the coming years, adding to the garden's charm and prominence as a must-visit destination in Srinagar.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
