From Loktak lake to Chilika lake: These beautiful wetland destinations are worth adding to your summer bucket list

Pardeep highlighted that Deepor Beel, which is a Ramsar site, is one of the prime bird-watching locations of Guwahati , and it lies near the city. Besides, the Brahmaputra riverfront is also worth visiting during this season. Surrounded by greenery and breathtaking hillside views, a stay on the outskirts is what your mind and body need to feel rejuvenated, refreshed, and calm.

There is something quietly magical about wetlands just before the monsoon arrives. The air feels calmer, the lakes and rivers are full after the summer heat, and the local wildlife is more active than ever. This short period between the scorching heat of peak summer and the first burst of rains creates the perfect opportunity for a weekend getaway to experience the calmness and serene wilderness of nature in its most untouched form. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pardeep Siwach, general manager of Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, shared a list of pre-monsoon escapes that are worth putting on your travel list this summer.

The oxbow lakes are full of water, the reed beds are alive with birds, and the grasslands still carry a dusty golden warmth before the rains wash everything green. This place is a home of large water birds like spot-billed pelicans, lesser adjutant storks, and open-billed storks, which gather in large numbers near the lakes and rivers.

“If you have ever seen Kaziranga during peak season, you are missing out on its quieter, more intimate side,” said Pradeep. The weeks just before the monsoon, from early May to June, offer a version of this landscape that few tourists ever witness.

3. Loktak Lake, Manipur Loktak is one of those places that makes you stop and stare, as it is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. What makes it genuinely unique are the phumdis that are floating islands made of vegetation, soil, and organic matter that drift slowly across the water.

Pradeep highlighted that, besides, the Keibul Lamjao National Park is located directly on the lake and is the only national park in the world that actually floats. The pre-monsoon period is one of the best times to visit this place because the lake is full and not flooded under the water.

4. Chilika Lake, Odisha This spot is Asia’s largest wetland, and while most people know it for its winter flamingos and migratory birds, the pre-monsoon months have their own distinct charm. The nearby Satapada peninsula offers boat rides that get you surprisingly close to the dolphins.

Besides, Nalabana Bird Sanctuary within the lake is another exploration that is worth a visit. One can experience the resident birds, the lotus beds in bloom, and the silver glare of the water under a pre-monsoon sky, which make for spectacular visuals.