Goa to host two carnival parades amid Covid-19 pandemic
Goa will host only two carnival float parades instead of six this year in light of the Covid- 19 pandemic, a senior official said on Thursday.
The parades will be held on February 13 and 14 in Panaji and Margao in South Goa respectively due to curbs imposed to contain the spread of infection, said Nikhil Desai, managing director of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation.
The tourism department usually hosts parades at six cities across the state, and this would be the first time in the history of the coastal state's tourism that only two parades will be held, he said.
Mythological character King Momo will be heralding the colourful float parades.
All Covid-19 restrictions will be in place during the parade, which will be attended by thousands of people, the official added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa to host two carnival parades amid Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines to get extended EU relief on us of airport slots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heathrow Airport passenger numbers plunge 89% in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asian businesses suffer Lunar New Year blues over travel curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s only seaplane flown to Maldives for maintenance yet to return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment at 10% of normal capacity
- Under a plan announced by New York Government, major stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more can reopen with limited spectators starting February 23 while 'still at a very severe point' of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emirates doesn't see travel recovery until year-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe's summer abroad cancelled as staycation bookings soar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong Super Fans celebrate the Chinese New Year through virtual tour
- Hong Kong virtual tour: Lockdown? No problem! Enjoy Fai chun making, flower market hopping, customs of Guanyin Loan-granting Day and more from the comfort of your homes as Hong Kong invites its Super Fans to tour the city virtually amid Chinese New Year 2021 festivities in the Year of The Ox
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria to restrict travel from Tyrol over variant fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Canada bans cruises, shuts down Alaska trips until February 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Air taxi’ to link Chandigarh with Dehradun from Feb 10. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delta Air Lines to leave middle seats empty through April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore sees people travelling this year as vaccines roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel, Greece sign tourism deal to boost economies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox