Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Himachal Pradesh boasts of world's best Paragliding site at Bir-Billing, Manali

Himachal Pradesh boasts of world's best Paragliding site at Bir-Billing, Manali

travel
Updated on Mar 05, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Paragliding site at Bir-Billing in Kangra has hosted many international competitions and the pre-world cup paragliding championships. Besides, Himachal Pradesh has other Paragliding sites at Bandla Dhar in district Bilaspur and Solang near Manali

A tourist enjoying paragliding in Manali on Wednesday. Himachal Pradesh boasts of world's best Paragliding site at Bir-Billing, Manali (Photo by Aqil Khan/HT_PRINT)
A tourist enjoying paragliding in Manali on Wednesday. Himachal Pradesh boasts of world's best Paragliding site at Bir-Billing, Manali (Photo by Aqil Khan/HT_PRINT)
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Shimla (himachal Pradesh) [india]

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after launching the official website of the Billing Paragliding Association late on Friday evening said that Himachal can boast of the world's best Paragliding site at Bir-Billing, in Kangra.

The site includes many international competitions, and the pre-world cup paragliding championships have also been hosted. Besides, we do have other sites in the State including Bandla Dhar in district Bilaspur and Solang near Manali, CM Sukhu said at the event.

"The state Government is actively exploring all the possibilities to encourage such activities in the State and assured that the Government would initiate measures to boost this adventure sport in the State," he further added.

"The launch of this website is expected to give a fillip to adventure tourism in the State and will attract more adventure enthusiasts to experience the thrill," an official government statement quoting CM Sukhu stated.

Lauding the efforts of the Association in promoting the sport in a big way, CM Sukhu said that with the launch of this website relevant information about paragliding and other activities will easily be accessible to sports lovers.

Among a host of dignitaries, the occasion saw the presence of Chief parliamentary Secretary, Kishori Lal, Secretary to Chief Minister Abhishek Jain, President of the Association Anurag Sharma, and Vice President Prakash Chand.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh himachal paragliding parachute kulu as paragliding parachute manali kangra kangra district bilaspur bilaspur district travel destination travel traveller tourist destination tourist attraction tourist tourism tour + 15 more
himachal pradesh himachal paragliding parachute kulu as paragliding parachute manali kangra kangra district bilaspur bilaspur district travel destination travel traveller tourist destination tourist attraction tourist tourism tour + 14 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out