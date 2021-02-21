Hong Kong, Singapore in talks over postponed travel bubble: SCMP
Hong Kong and Singapore are in discussions again over a postponed travel bubble, the South China Morning Post reported Saturday, citing an unnamed government source.
Both cities are mulling extra safeguard measures for such an arrangement, but it’s still too early to say when it would begin, the paper reported.
The Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble, originally slated to begin in November last year, was postponed after a surge of new coronavirus infections in Hong Kong.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allow travel by commuters in aisle of public transport buses: DTC to DDMA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nat Geo documentaries to take beauty of Arunachal to outside world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, Canada, Mexico extend non-essential travel restrictions till March 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US airlines may soon be asking passengers for contact-tracing details
- People travelling to the United States will soon have to provide information that public health officials could use for contact tracing during the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drawn to scale: Meet the all-Nepali team that just made history on K2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines, renewables companies push Biden to make air travel greener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tour de forts: Meet the photojournalist who trekked to 116 citadels across Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French resort opens single ski run, but you'll need a car to reach the top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourism is reviving in Jammu and Kashmir, proves the rise in number of tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore's Changi Airport opens bubble for business travellers amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK airlines urge Johnson to lay out path for travel reopening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s holiday consumption withstands travel restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after new virus strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travellers coming to Spain from South Africa, Brazil will have to quarantine
- Health Minister of Spain, Carolina Darias, on Wednesday, announced that all the people coming from South Africa and Brazil will have to quarantine at home for 10 days and cannot even be visited by relatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox