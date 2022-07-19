Ileana D'Cruz enjoys beach holiday in the Maldives with a stunning bare-face selfie in printed bikini: See pic inside

It is vacation time for many Bollywood celebrities who have escaped the city life for some chill time in London, Maldives or New York. Actor Ileana D'Cruz is also one of them. The star jetted off to the island nation to relax amid the white sand beaches and clear blue waters. She also hung out with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and their squad, who celebrated the Tiger Zinda Hai actor's birthday there. Their pictures will motivate you to pack your bags and go on a scenic vacation with your friends.

On Monday, Ileana took to her Instagram page to drop a new snippet from the Maldives and asked a hilarious rhetorical question from her followers. The actor posted the photo with the caption, "Did you even go on a beach holiday if you didn't take a selfie in a bikini?" Well, we agree with Ileana. A beach holiday is incomplete without updating your social media page with a bikini photoshoot. Check out her post here. (Also Read: Water baby Ileana D'Cruz in white bikini sunbathes and goes for a sea dip in Maldives: All pics inside)

The picture shows Ileana relaxing at her resort dressed in a printed bikini. The star posed in the swimsuit while lying down on a lounge chair. Talking about her outfit, the bikini top features black halter spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a cropped hem exposing her midriff.

A pair of matching bottoms with side tie details, low-rise waist and high leg cut-outs completed the beach look. Additionally, the bikini set comes in a multi-hued print featuring yellow, orange, purple, black and white hues. In the end, Ileana chose broad black-framed tinted sunglasses, a bare face and open tresses for the finishing touch.

Earlier, Ileana had posted a group beach photoshoot featuring Katrina Kaif, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh, Isa Kaif, Karishma Kohli and Sunny Kaushal with a purple heart emoji. She wore a hot pink breezy beach cover-up for the click, which showed the group smiling brightly for the camera.

Meanwhile, Maldives is an archipelagic country located in Southern Asia, situated in the Indian Ocean. During the pandemic, this remote tropical paradise has become a favourite of many Bollywood celebrities. This idyllic beach destination is known for its clear emerald waters, beautiful beaches, and luxurious overwater bungalows.