IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
travel

Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports

Ethnic minorities including Indians, Pakistanis and Nepalese in a fix after Hong Kong rejects British National Overseas passport making them face fresh hurdle in travelling abroad. The move came amid a row between China and Britain over London's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:36 AM IST

Thousands of members of ethnic minority communities in Hong Kong - Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese - who only have a British National Overseas BN (O) passport are facing fresh hurdle in going abroad after the government said it no longer recognised the document for travel, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Emily Tsang and Ethan Paul, in an opinion piece in SCMP, wrote that the Hong Kong government's derecognition of the BN (O) documents for travelling have left many ethnic minority group members fraught with uncertainty.

They were taken by surprise when the Immigration Department announced that the BN (O) document could not be used for entering or exiting the city from January 31 and residents would need a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passport or identity card.

The move came amid a row between China and Britain over London's offer of a path to citizenship for Hong Kong residents eligible for the BN (O) status.

The members of ethnic minority groups rely on their BN(O) passports as their sole travel document, as they say they have long faced difficulties in applying for an HKSAR passport given they are non-Chinese nationals, reported SCMP.

Applicants must give up any prior nationality status, prove they have roots in Hong Kong and are contributing to the local community. But insiders said immigration officers often arbitrarily rejected applications, putting ethnic minority members off from applying at all, reported Emily Tsang and Ethan Paul.

As per the new rules, residents without an HKSAR passport will need to apply for an additional document of identity for visa purposes from the Immigration Department for international travel.

The government said on Friday that the process could take about five days and that "possibly very few" people would be affected, reported SCMP.

A social worker who has been assisting hundreds, if not thousands, in the South Asian community, said they would be left without a legitimate travel document.

"All of the South Asians with only BN(O)s - Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese - that is who will suffer the most," said the social worker, who asked to remain anonymous.

The South Asian community will have to bear the brunt of this new regulation as they are confused about what the new rule meant for them and were anxious to learn what their options were. Some were considering leaving, including a few of his family members who were looking at moving to Britain, wrote Emily Tsang and Ethan Paul.

"This feeling of being stateless has always been there for BN (O) passport holders, but this has been the final straw," said Adeel Malik, 36, was born in Hong Kong with a mixed background of Pakistani and Chinese roots but holds British citizenship.

Moreover a 55-year-old woman, who is a fourth-generation Indian born in the city and holds only a BN (O) passport, said one prospective employer turned her down on Sunday over concerns about her ability to travel to mainland China. She later said that she found it more difficult to find a job since the rule was introduced.

She said the challenge was not just the ambiguity of the new rules, but also the discrimination ethnic minority groups are facing when dealing with immigration authorities.

The analysts Emily Tsang and Ethan Paul also reported on the process of obtaining a city passport: obtaining HKSAR passport is frustrating as the officers were not required to explain why applicants were rejected. "It is also a time-taking process that could take months, as opposed to the usual days for those of Chinese ethnicity - and would also require a pledge of allegiance to the city", they reported.

London unveiled a new visa last July in the wake of Beijing's imposition of the national security law, offering a potential pathway to citizenship to 5.4 million Hongkongers eligible for BN (O) status, reported SCMP.

In retaliation, Beijing announced it would stop recognising the passports as travel and identification documents.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india pakistan indians abroad pakistanis nepalese nepal passports china britain london
app
Close
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry(Twitter/JapanWTravel)
travel

Japan official says ‘Go To’ campaign in March might support the tourism industry

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:54 AM IST
'There will be demand for travel during the spring school holidays in March, so we should think of doing a ‘Go To’ campaign to properly support the tourism industry': Hiroshige Seko said even as studies indicate that the campaign may have spread the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports(Twitter/winstonetco)
travel

Indians, Pakistanis, Nepalese stranded as Hong Kong rejects BN (O) passports

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Ethnic minorities including Indians, Pakistanis and Nepalese in a fix after Hong Kong rejects British National Overseas passport making them face fresh hurdle in travelling abroad. The move came amid a row between China and Britain over London's citizenship offer for Hong Kong residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk along Via dei Condotti street , in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo
travel

Italy awaits return of tourists as Covid restrictions eased, coffee bars reopen

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:12 AM IST
After severe curbs over the Christmas and New Year period, two-thirds of Italy was declared a "yellow zone" allowing bars in those less risky areas to serve customers at counters and tables again instead of offering only take-away in plastic cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike(Unsplash)
Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai closes bars, limits activities after virus cases spike

AP, Dubai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Because of the rise in the coronavirus cases, on Monday, Dubai announced that they will require test results from all the passengers entering the premises. That is not all even bars have been closed for a month and crowd limits have been put on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi(Pexels)
Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi(Pexels)
travel

Myanmar shuts down all airports and flights post detention of Aung San Suu Kyi

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:59 PM IST
US Embassy in Myanmar issues a 'security alert' as the road to the international airport in Yangon, the country's biggest city, was closed on Monday. This came after the shutting down of all passenger flights and airports in lieu of the detention of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new forecast compares with a loss of between 330 billion yen and 380 billion yen it predicted three months ago.(Unsplash)
The new forecast compares with a loss of between 330 billion yen and 380 billion yen it predicted three months ago.(Unsplash)
travel

Japan Airlines forecasts bigger loss as coronavirus dampens travel demand

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Japan Airlines on Monday cut its full-year forecast to a record operating loss of 420 billion yen as a surge in coronavirus infections dampened expectations for a recovery in domestic travel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mexico says tourism could lose USD 782 million(Unsplash)
Mexico says tourism could lose USD 782 million(Unsplash)
travel

Mexico may suffer tourism loss worth USD 782 million as Canada suspends flights

Reuters, Mexico
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:26 AM IST
On Sunday, the Tourism Minister of Mexico calculated an estimate and announced that as a result of Canada suspending all flights to the country, there could be 791,000 fewer tourists and a heavy loss to the tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK(REUTERS)
Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK(REUTERS)
travel

Britain opens visa for Hong Kongers allowing them to live and work in UK

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents can now apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years, they can apply for citizenship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

Must wear masks on public transportation amid coronavirus pandemic: CDC

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:55 PM IST
The CDC order takes effect Monday. It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride and while getting off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.(Unsplash)
Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.(Unsplash)
travel

China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:18 PM IST
China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GN Itoo, director of tourism in Kashmir conveyed that rediscovering Kashmir is the need of the hour at present.(Pixabay)
GN Itoo, director of tourism in Kashmir conveyed that rediscovering Kashmir is the need of the hour at present.(Pixabay)
travel

Bollywood producers interact with travel operators to promote tourism in Kashmir

ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Bollywood producers, who are on a four-day tour of the Kashmir valley, interacted with tour and travel operators on Saturday in an attempt to revive film shootings and promote film tourism here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuba to force travellers to quarantine as virus cases rise(Unsplash)
Cuba to force travellers to quarantine as virus cases rise(Unsplash)
travel

Cuba will now make travellers quarantine to stop the spread of virus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:23 AM IST
On Saturday, Cuba announced that a new set of restrictions will be implemented to stop the further spread of the novel coronavirus. According to these, everyone travelling to Cuba will have to quarantine for some time
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmir valley receives snowfall in huge quantities which attracts a good number of tourists.(Unsplash)
Kashmir valley receives snowfall in huge quantities which attracts a good number of tourists.(Unsplash)
travel

Tourist influx increases in Jammu and Kashmir after snowfall

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Following heavy snowfall, the tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir has increased now after a lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure.(Yahoo)
The Tourism Establishment Survey will provide data on the industry, including the size of the workforce, pay and revenue and expenditure.(Yahoo)
travel

Saudi Arabia to start tracking tourism’s contribution to economy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Saudi Arabia’s statistics authority will begin tracking tourism’s contribution to its economic output, according to a statement on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said people from countries in its category-C including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands would be affected by the travel restrictions. (Unsplash)
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said people from countries in its category-C including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands would be affected by the travel restrictions. (Unsplash)
travel

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP