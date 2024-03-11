International Yoga Festival 2024 to be held in Rishikesh from March 15-21

The ‘International Yoga Festival – 2024’ will be held on the banks of the holy Ganges in Rishikesh from March 15 to 21. The Yog Bharat Ghat in Muni Ki Reti will be the epicenter for spiritual enlightenment and physical wellness during this week-long event where Yoga gurus, spiritual speakers along with health and fitness experts including Swami Sukhabodhananda, Dr Hester O Connor, S. Sridharan, Douglas Atmananda Rexford, Swamy Ajay Rana, and Anshuka Parwani will help you to enlighten your mind, body and soul. Experience spiritual enlightenment and physical wellness with renowned yoga gurus and health experts at the International Yoga Festival 2024.(Unsplash)

In an official statement, Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand Satpal Maharaj said that Uttarakhand plays a significant role in promoting yoga both nationally and internationally. Today, Uttarakhand boasts of the highest number of yoga practitioners, who visit the Dev Bhoomi in pursuit of spiritual awakening and inner peace. Rishikesh has solidified its position as the epicenter of yoga. The International Yoga Festival is a testament to it. This year’s festival promises to be grand, offering a magnificent platform for yoga enthusiasts to learn and grow.

The event, organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, brings together top international yoga schools, providing a unique opportunity for participants to engage in the ancient practice of yoga. Renowned schools, including the Art of Living, Isha Foundation, Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram, Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute, Sivananda Ashram, and Manav Dharam Ashram will offer attendees the chance to explore different forms of meditation in a peaceful setting.

Experts will set the tone of the event as they spearhead panel discussions centered around topics — such as the benefits of music therapy, and the science of intuition through Pragya Yog, Marm Chikitsa, Yoga and Strishakti, among many others. Each evening, the tranquil and peaceful Ganga arti will create a mystical atmosphere. One can also experience enchanting melodies filled with devotion and love for the divine. The festival will feature renowned bands, such as Kabir Cafe and Pandavas Band, fusion rhythms by Swaraag, Kathak dance by Aditi Mangal Das, Dance Ballet by Anuj Mishra, and more.

The festival also lends you an opportunity to immerse in the vast heritage of India through cultural programmes. To know more about the event, yoga enthusiasts can log on to ‘www.internationalyogfestival.com’.