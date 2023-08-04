Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Jammu and Kashmir government to host mega tourism festival in Doda from August 5

Jammu and Kashmir government to host mega tourism festival in Doda from August 5

PTI | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Aug 04, 2023 12:54 PM IST

A tourism festival will be hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the Doda district. It will kickstart from August 5.

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department will host a two-day festival in the high-altitude resort town of Lal Draman in Doda district from August 5. According to the Department of Information and PR website of J&K government, "The 2-day Lal Draman festival (Youth Conclave) is scheduled to start from August 5 in the sprawling Lal Dramen meadows." Additionally, the adventure sports and activities to be organized during the festival, include marathons, zip-lining, kabaddi, and cultural programs.

The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department will host a two-day festival in the high-altitude resort town of Lal Draman in Doda. (Pexels)
The event is being organised by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, the Doda district administration, and the Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art Culture. It aims to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area and promote tourism in the region.

"We are all set to host a two-day tourism promotion mela at Lal Draman in Doda district on the August 5 and 6. The event aims to promote tourism in the region and showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the area," Director Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai told reporters here.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
