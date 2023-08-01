J-K's tattoo ground to be transformed for tourism on defence land

Around 139.04 acres of defence land at Tattoo Ground in Batamaloo here to be developed for tourism and other related activities, according to a Jammu and Kashmir's Raj Bhawan press release. The Ministry of Defence signed an MoU in this regard with the Ministry of Home Affairs today. "Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Government of UT of J&K for the transfer of Defence land measuring 139.04 acres situated at Tattoo ground to Ministry of Home Affairs for the promotion of tourism and other developmental activities in the region," the press release said. (Also read: Buddhist archaeological site of Pilak becomes prominent destination for tourists ) Defence land at Tattoo Ground in J&K to be developed for tourism, MoD signs MoU with MHA. (PTI photo )

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the MoU signing ceremony at Raj Bhawan. He termed the MoU as a momentous occasion in developing major tourism space in J&K. Ministry of Defence was represented through the Local Military Authority of Tattoo Ground Garrison and Defence Estate Officer Kashmir Circle Srinagar. The land will be handed over by the Ministry of Defence within a period of 120 days.

Hailing the Army for its cooperation, the Lt Governor said the administration and security forces are dedicated to the welfare of the people. "We will make honest and dedicated efforts to fulfil all the conditions of the MoU and develop tourism and other related activities in such a way that the tourists visiting Kashmir valley find Tattoo Ground as one of the most attractive destinations," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor also discussed with the senior Army officers the ‘Mera Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to honour the martyrs and preparations for Independence Day events, said the press release. Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Sh Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; senior officers of the Army and UT Administration were present on the occasion.