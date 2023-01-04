Japan to toughen border control for travellers on direct flight from China

Japan will toughen its Covid-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec 30.

Japan will continue to ask airlines to limit additional flights from China, Kishida also told a nationally televised New Year news conference.