Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kathmandu to Kolkata in just 85 minutes: Nepal's Buddha Air resumes flights after 6-year hiatus

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kathmandu
Apr 22, 2025 04:34 PM IST

Nepal: Buddha Air's new flight route between Nepal and India is a game-changer for tourists.

Nepal's leading private airline - Buddha Air - is set to resume Kathmandu-Kolkata flights after a gap of six years.

Nepal's Buddha Air is reclaiming the skies: New flights from Kathmandu to Kolkata start this July.(Image by x/fl360aero)
Nepal's Buddha Air is reclaiming the skies: New flights from Kathmandu to Kolkata start this July.(Image by x/fl360aero)

“Namaste Kolkata! The wait is almost over...stay tuned!” the airline wrote in a post on its social media handle, adding, “Kolkata coming soon.”

According to Nepal's media reports, the airline plans to introduce its commercial lights to Kolkata by mid-July.

"We competed with Air India when we flew to this destination 6 years ago. Now that Air India has pulled out, we see a commercial opportunity and have decided to resume the flights," Rupesh Shrestha, director of Sales and Marketing at Buddha Air, was quoted as saying by the Republica daily.

"The airline is actively working towards that end," he added.

In 2019, Buddha Air operated three weekly flights on the route for nine months but discontinued the service as it had to incur a huge loss.

This time, the company plans to operate four weekly flights - the same frequency previously maintained by Air India.

The airline operates regular commercial flights to Varanasi and aims to expand to Guwahati, Lucknow, and other Indian destinations.

"We see strong potential for two-way trade and tourism in these destinations," Shrestha said.

The Kathmandu-Kolkata flight takes 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Kathmandu to Kolkata in just 85 minutes: Nepal's Buddha Air resumes flights after 6-year hiatus
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On