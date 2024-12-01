Menu Explore
Kolkata to Phuket nonstop: IndiGo launches affordable flights to Thailand’s paradise

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kolkata
Dec 01, 2024 04:50 PM IST

India to Thailand travel alert: IndiGo makes Phuket accessible with new direct flights from Kolkata

Starting December 27, low-cost carrier IndiGo will begin operating direct flights between Kolkata and Phuket, the airline said on Friday.

Kolkata to Phuket in hours! Explore Thailand’s largest island with IndiGo’s new flights (Photo by X/indiaoutbound)
Kolkata to Phuket in hours! Explore Thailand’s largest island with IndiGo’s new flights (Photo by X/indiaoutbound)

This will be IndiGo’s second direct flight to Phuket, following Delhi.

The new route will expand IndiGo's global network and cater to the growing number of tourists from India to Thailand, the airline said in a statement.

"We are pleased to further expand our network into Thailand, from Kolkata, now adding a daily flight to Phuket in addition to the existing 11 weekly flights to Bangkok. With this new route, IndiGo will now operate 93 weekly flights between India and Thailand," the statement quoted Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, as saying.

"Phuket, Thailand's largest island, is known for its serene beaches and cultural diversity, and the country's visa-free policy for Indian citizens is expected to drive even greater demand. IndiGo remains committed to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our extensive network," he said.

According to the statement, the addition of this new route will enhance accessibility for tourists to Phuket from the eastern part of the country.

The route will strengthen trade, commerce and tourism between India and Southeast Asia. Kolkata, India’s first metropolitan city and a regional hub for Indian tourists, is rapidly enhancing its overall infrastructure to meet the growing demand for travel from the region to Southeast Asia, it said.

According to the airline statement, the Kolkata to Phuket flights will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

On Mondays Tuesdays and Fridays, flight 6E 1901, will depart from Kolkata at 6 am (IST) and reach Phuket at 10.40 am (local time), on Wednesdays and Saturdays the flight will take off from Kolkata at 6.50 am and reach Phuket at 11.35 am. On Sundays, the flight will leave at 6.50 am and land in Phuket at 11.40 am.

The return flight, 6E 1902, on Mondays and Tuesdays will leave Phuket at 11.40 am and reach Kolkata at 1.20 pm. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, it will take off from Phuket at 12.35 pm and reach Kolkata at 2.20 pm. On Fridays, it will leave Phuket at 11.55 am and land in Kolkata at 1.40 pm, while on Sundays the flight will take off from Phuket at 12.40 pm and land in Kolkata at 2.20 pm, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
