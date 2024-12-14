Menu Explore
Madhya Pradesh's hidden tourist gem: Explore Sarsi Island Resort in Shahdol’s breathtaking backwaters

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Shahdol (madhya Pradesh) [india]
Dec 14, 2024 06:15 PM IST

Electric boat ride in backwaters to island retreats: Here's why Madhya Pradesh's Sarsi Island Resort should be on your travel bucket list.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Sarsi Island Resort located in Shahdol district of Rewa Division in the state on Saturday and said that it would become a new identity of the state on the global map of tourism.

Madhya Pradesh's Sarsi Island Resort sets a global benchmark for tourism.(Photo by X/MP_MyGov)
Madhya Pradesh's Sarsi Island Resort sets a global benchmark for tourism.(Photo by X/MP_MyGov)

The resort is located in the backwater region of Bansagar Dam in the district. Tourists visiting the resort will enjoy a boat club, a restaurant, and recreational amenities.

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendra Shukla and state tourism minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi were also present on the occasion.

In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "The world will be introduced to the natural beauty of Madhya Pradesh. Under the Jan Kalyan Parv, today I inaugurated the "Sarsi Tourism Centre and Island Resort" full of natural beauty in Shahdol district. This will become a new identity of Madhya Pradesh on the global map of tourism."

Additionally, CM Yadav enjoyed an electric boat ride after inaugurating Sarsi Island Resort in the district.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav told ANI, "On the occasion of completion of one year of the government, the Madhya Pradesh government has made a plan in which every day a big gift will be dedicated to the people of the state. In this episode, a program has been organized to inaugurate a beautiful island resort in Shahdol district, Rewa division today. I am happy that I will go there and inaugurate this resort prepared by the Tourism Development."

He also emphasised that through the resort, the residents of the state and tourists could enjoy the natural beauty of the island.

"I am happy that to encourage all such activities through the state government, we inaugurated Ratapani Tiger Reserve named after an Indian archaeologist Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar. Today we will inaugurate this island resort. I hope that people will enjoy such activities and become familiar with the positive attitude of the state government," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
