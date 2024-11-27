Mangan district welcomes tourists again: Here’s what to know before you go explore scenic trails in Sikkim

Tourists will be allowed in various Himalayan destinations of the Mangan district, including Yumthang, Dikchu, Lachung and the Guru Dongmar Lake, in a staggered manner from December 1, a senior official of the Sikkim government said on Wednesday. Sikkim’s hidden gems are back! Plan your trip to Yumthang, Lachung and more now (Photo by X/ArpanaSpeaks)

Tourism activities were suspended in the district five months ago after heavy rainfall caused severe landslides, damaging various roads and bridges along the North Sikkim Highway.

"After examining the current situation and road conditions in Mangan district, it has been decided to allow tourists in a staggered manner," Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Principal Secretary CS Rao said.

He said the district administration will work out the modalities for facilitating the movement of the tourists from December 1.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has been restoring roads in the district on war footing, officials said.