Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mangan district welcomes tourists again: Here’s what to know before you go explore scenic trails in Sikkim

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Gangtok
Nov 27, 2024 06:40 PM IST

Pack your bags and explore Sikkim’s revived beauty this December as Mangan’s Himalayan wonders welcome back tourists post landslide recovery

Tourists will be allowed in various Himalayan destinations of the Mangan district, including Yumthang, Dikchu, Lachung and the Guru Dongmar Lake, in a staggered manner from December 1, a senior official of the Sikkim government said on Wednesday.

Sikkim’s hidden gems are back! Plan your trip to Yumthang, Lachung and more now (Photo by X/ArpanaSpeaks)
Sikkim’s hidden gems are back! Plan your trip to Yumthang, Lachung and more now (Photo by X/ArpanaSpeaks)

Tourism activities were suspended in the district five months ago after heavy rainfall caused severe landslides, damaging various roads and bridges along the North Sikkim Highway.

"After examining the current situation and road conditions in Mangan district, it has been decided to allow tourists in a staggered manner," Tourism and Civil Aviation Department Principal Secretary CS Rao said.

He said the district administration will work out the modalities for facilitating the movement of the tourists from December 1.

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has been restoring roads in the district on war footing, officials said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On