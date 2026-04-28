Inside the ‘best state in India’: Clean streets, no honking, women work and men run household to support them

The video begins with Shenaz highlighting that the problems we complain about in our states, such as aggressive traffic and excessive littering, are virtually non-existent in Mizoram . She listed eight great things about the state, including describing the gender dynamics as progressive, with women leading in the workforce while men provide domestic support.

Sharing the video, Shenaz , who recently travelled to Aizwal in Mizoram, wrote in the caption, “Send this to someone who’s looking for a summer escape. PS, is this state even in India? No honking, no garbage on the road, safe for women even at night, women running the show here, traffic all in one line. Wow! This is also my India.”

Shenaz Treasury, a former actor and travel -lifestyle influencer, took to Instagram on April 27 to highlight an Indian state for its unique social and cultural atmosphere. She also praised its high standards of civic discipline and safety; Shenaz was talking about Mizoram, India.

Here's what makes Mizoram the best state in India, according to Shenaz:

1. Horn-free roads In the video, while riding a scooty through a packed street, Shenaz highlighted that none of the commuters was honking, even while standing in traffic. “In this state of India, everything we complain about does not exist. This is a horn-free state in India. Look at the traffic, and not a single person is honking.”

2. Cars stop for pedestrians How many times has it happened to you that you have tried to cross a street in India and a vehicle has driven by without prioritising the pedestrian? However, not in Aizwal. According to Shenaz, here the cars actually stop for you at the zebra crossing.

3. Women run the show According to Shenaz, in Aizwal, you see women everywhere, in businesses and shops. “Women are running the world over here,” she added.

4. House husbands In the video, Shenaz also spoke with a local who told her that many households have house husbands who cook, clean, and support their wives when they are working.

5. Zero trash The streets of Mizoram are clean and free of trash because people manage their waste. Not even a random plastic bottle or that single less package that we have accepted as normal can be found on the streets, as per Shenaz.

6. Safe for women Mizoram is also safe for women; even school-going girls can walk alone at 3 am. “I walked alone at 12 at night yesterday. I felt so safe,” Shenaz confessed. Moreover, according to the travel influencer, it's so safe here that people don't even lock their doors. Moreover, there are shops in the village with no shopkeeper, where the owner would just put a small container and write the price on the items.

7. Literacy rate Shenaz also pointed out that everybody thinks Kerala is the most literate state in India. She added, “No, it's Mizoram. It has 98 percent literacy.”

8. Tourism In the end, she stressed that the best part of Mizoram is that its people welcome tourists with open arms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.