Mouni Roy’s Amritsar diaries is all about the Golden Temple and hours of reading

Mouni Roy is currently in Amritsar. The actor recently flew to the city to spend time with her friends and with herself. Mouni loves traveling and is mostly seen exploring new places. The actor also believes in peeking glimpses of her favourite Golden Temple once in a while. Mouni's travel diaries is otherwise an itinerary of road trips, hours of reading her favourite authors and spending time with herself walking through the lanes of an unknown city.

Mouni, since her visit to Amritsar, has been sharing snippets from her travel diaries on her Instagram profile. From standing and gazing at the stunning beauty of the Golden Temple to spending time and catching up with her friends and being the paparazzi for them and making videos of them walking to the tourist spots in the city to taking car selfies of herself, Mouni is doing it all and loving her time in Amritsar. The actor shared a fresh set of pictures from her Amritsar diaries a day back on her Instagram profile and gave us new travel goals to conquer.

In the set of pictures, Mouni can be seen spending a lot of her time in her pajamas, in the garden with a book of Haruki Murakami in hand and spending the day. She can also be seen with her hands folded and praying towards the Golden Temple. In a snippet, Mouni can be seen looking at herself through a car selfie. With a black heart emoticon in the caption, Mouni shared the pictures.

Mouni’s travel diaries are giving us the calm vibe that we need to feel to get through the busy week. Mouni, with the pictures, is giving us all the travel FOMO we need, and simultaneously, showing us how to enjoy solitude and spirituality in a vacation. BRB, off to make our next travel itinerary.