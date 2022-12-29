New Year 2023 travel alert: Rishikesh, Goa are adventure destinations to beat work-stress for these reasons

Mumbai, the city of dreams is an ideal location to reside and grab your dream career in your respective field as people from all over the country go there in search of a bolt from the blue and in no time, they start adjusting to the hustle and bustle of the city however, Mumbai is also surrounded by breathtaking sights from Matheran and Mahabaleshwar to the awe-inspiring beaches of Raigad, which Mumbaikars often head to beat their work stress. While this can’t be everything for an extreme adventure lover, Rishikesh and Goa have proven to be ideal adventure destinations that can provide the much-needed thrilling experience to the young and ambitious Mumbaikar.

Encouraging to explore Rishikesh if you are looking for a thrilling adventure in the lap of nature, Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development at Jumpin Heights, shared, “Adventure comes in many forms, it depends on what you are looking for. Rishikesh is often resorted to as the adventure capital of the country where you can enjoy thrilling adventure sports like white water rafting and India’s highest bungy jump platform. You may be delighted to know that Rishikesh has the highest bungy jumping platform, set up in 2010, operated by Jump Masters trained extensively under experts from New Zealand. However the greatest testimony to their safety would be that they have operated over 1,50,000 jumps so far, generating a new market in India altogether, While on one hand, Uttarakhand is home to a number of revered temples, holy rivers, and spiritual sites, on the other hand, it provides much-needed space for adventure enthusiasts.”

She gushed, “The place is well-known for India’s highest bungy jumping platform set in Mohanchatti, 15 kms uphill from Lakshman Jhula (at 83 meters over River Hall, a tributary of the Ganga). Rishikesh has no dearth of warm and cozy guest houses, camping sites, and hotels to stay in, so you can also plan a family tour here without any second thought! Local food is also famous for its authentic taste. You can either plan a group outing or go alone, you will return with a lot of polaroids to stick on your cupboard doors or room walls!”

Talking about bungy jump over Mayem lake in Goa, she said, “Goa is no doubt one of the most famous holiday destinations for the majority of Indians. Be it roaming around on the stunning beaches all day or partying with friends all night, Goa is synonymous with fun and adventure. While Goa has plenty to offer in the form of parasailing and scuba diving, Mayem Lake in North Goa has recently been the talk of the town for a thrilling bungy jumping experience as people from across the country make a beeline to the destination. At any given time of year, the place is filled with tourists enjoying a range of adventure activities and you can add bungy jump on Mayem Lake too to your bucket list. The fixed cantilever bungy jump platform in Goa is 55 meters high and surrounded by stunning landscape around the panoramic views of the lake.”

Both Rishikesh and Goa are perfect getaways for short trips and while Goa is nearer to Mumbai as compared to Rishikesh, you will never regret the longer journey, even as regular flight service is available to both destinations. However, do your own research before you head to these destinations and always choose the best operators who ensure safety along with adventure.