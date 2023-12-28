On New Year's Eve (31 December), the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will present the largest-ever New Year Countdown Celebrations with the theme "New Year, New Legend" to the local public and visitors around the world. This year's countdown firework performance promises to be the largest in size and longest in duration. Gather around Victoria Harbour with us and welcome 2024 together under the brilliant fireworks. Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the HKTB, said, "The Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations is one of Asia's most captivating countdown events, and has long been widely covered by the Mainland and international media and attracted large crowds to the performance. This year's celebrations will be the largest that Hong Kong has ever seen on New Year's Eve. Together with an East-meets-West musical, the performance will surely attract large crowds to enjoy the performance in person. I believe that this dazzling audiovisual extravaganza in Victoria Harbour on New Year's Eve will boost the lively, vibrant night-time ambience across the city while showcasing Hong Kong's unique appeal to the rest of the world." New Year 2024 celebrations LIVE: Hong Kong Tourism Board promises largest fireworks display ever, watch it here (Photo by Twitter/zhengniushi)

Largest-ever firework spectacle created by a world-renowned team

On New Year's Eve, when the countdown clock strikes midnight on the wall of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Victoria Harbour will be transformed into a grand for the "New Year, New Legend" fireworks extravaganza. The fireworks will span from Central to North Point, covering a distance of 1,300 metres and lasting for 12 minutes. The fireworks choreography was designed by Liu Lin, Fireworks Project's Chief and Director of Fireworks Operation of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. The performance was inspired by the changing of seasons, leading the audience on a journey from winter through spring, summer and autumn, then greet winter again as the seasons repeat in a circle of life. Liu said, "The countdown firework performance demonstrates the optimism and diligence of the people of Hong Kong, who inspire boundless vitality and innovation, and have given birth to one legend after another."

To provide a better three-dimensional effect, five barges with 16 floats will be deployed in two layers to launch the fireworks from different angles and heights. This will fill the night sky and the harbour with a glamourous, spectacular, sensational feast. The sonata accompanying the fireworks is a new arrangement by renowned musician Chiu Tsang-hei, combining various elements of electronic, classical and Chinese instrumental music. In the middle section, internationally renowned violinist Yao Jue will perform a new arrangement of a classical piece, perfectly demonstrating the glamour of Hong Kong's East-meets-West cultural fusion.

The firework performance has five sections: a prelude, three scenes and the finale (the conceptual photos are for reference only):

Make a wish under the brilliant rooftop pyrotechnics

Starting from 11pm, rooftop pyrotechnics will be set off every 15 minutes at three iconic landmarks on Hong Kong Island: Harbour Centre, Harcourt House and Cheung Kong Center. Make your wishes for love, health, happiness and abundance under these brilliant pyrotechnic stars! New vantage points from Kowloon and Hong Kong Island

In addition to the well-known vantage points along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, the Central harbourfront and Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai, the opening of new seaside facilities means the public can enjoy this year's countdown from additional locations. These include the waterfront promenade in West Kowloon Cultural District, the Wan Chai Harbour Chill waterfront promenade, and extending to the East Coast Park Precinct in North Point. Sound systems will also be set up at each vantage point to allow the audience to fully enjoy the firework music. Additionally, Radio 2 of Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) will simultaneously broadcast the show's soundtrack, enabling the public and visitors to enjoy this audio-visual celebration feast at various locations along the harbour.

The "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" will be fully broadcast live on various platforms, including the HKTB's official website (discoverhongkong.com), social media platforms (the HKTB's Facebook page and YouTube channel), and ViuTV 99 and its website and mobile app. The HKTB will also broadcast the celebrations in other countries and areas through satellite broadcast to share Hong Kong's festivities with audiences around the world.

To facilitate the smooth staging of the event, traffic control measures and road closures will be implemented in phases in Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai on New Year's Eve. For sea traffic, sailings will be suspended in central Victoria Harbour and services at Kowloon Public Pier will also be suspended. Members of the public are advised to refer to the announcements by the relevant government departments.