IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / New Zealand to start two-way travel bubble with Cook Islands from May 17
New Zealand to start two-way travel bubble with Cook Islands from May 17(Instagram@jacindaardern/Twitter@JBITripReports)
New Zealand to start two-way travel bubble with Cook Islands from May 17(Instagram@jacindaardern/Twitter@JBITripReports)
travel

New Zealand to start two-way travel bubble with Cook Islands from May 17

'Two way quarantine-free travel is a significant step in both countries' Covid-19 recovery, and a direct result of both New Zealand and the Cook Islands' successful response to the pandemic': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:24 AM IST

New Zealand will start quarantine free travel with Cook Islands on May 17, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference on Monday.

"Two way quarantine-free travel is a significant step in both countries' Covid-19 recovery, and a direct result of both New Zealand and the Cook Islands' successful response to the pandemic," Ardern said at a news conference.

A one-way quarantine-free travel from the Cook Islands to New Zealand has been possible since January. Last month New Zealand and Australia began a similar testing and quarantine-free travel.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand travel travel bubble cook islands covid-19 jacinda ardern + 4 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP