No more dry days? Thailand set to let tourists drink alcohol on Buddhist holidays

Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Mar 04, 2025 03:47 PM IST

Thailand lifts alcohol ban for travellers on Buddhist holidays. Here’s what it means for tourists!

Thailand is preparing to allow limited sales of alcohol on Buddhist holidays to cater to tourists, the latest step in the country’s effort to woo more overseas visitors.

Thailand’s tourism boost: Alcohol sales may soon be allowed on Buddhist holidays.(Image by REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)
Thailand’s tourism boost: Alcohol sales may soon be allowed on Buddhist holidays.(Image by REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)

The government plans to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages in legally designated zones, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said. The change could be implemented before May 11, a Buddhist holiday in Thailand, he told reporters Tuesday.

Thailand is already one of Asia’s top tourist destinations, thanks to its famed beaches, often boisterous nightlife and status as the only country in Asia that has decriminalized cannabis. But plenty of tourists seeking respite from the tropical heat with a cold beer have been surprised to find bars shuttered on religious holidays.

Not all venues may be able to sell alcohol once the changes go through, but thirsty tourists could be catered for in hotels, venues hosting major events and places officially classified as service or tourism areas. The plan is subject to public hearing for 15 days, after which it would then go to the minister of health for certification — and on to the prime minister for approval.

Thailand, where economic growth lags that of its neighbors, has been widening efforts to lure travelers. It recently legalized same-sex marriage in a move that could improve its allure as a tourist destination.

It’s also trying to woo more big spenders, capitalizing on the country’s starring role in season three of the smash-hit black comedy The White Lotus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
