One last trip this summer vacation? 7 Indian hill stations you can head to before the season ends

The summer is slowly coming to an end, so make the most of the season by heading to a hill station to slow down one last time before the daily grind of work or school kicks back in. The chilly air, pretty sunsets, rolling hills, meadows, and the overall slower pace of life in the hills offer a much-needed recharge before you slip back into the routine. Indians are spoiled for choice when it comes to hill stations, as there's no dearth of amazing locations, from north to south, east to west. Hillstations offer a much-needed respite.(Shutterstock)

Karan Agarwal, Director of Cox & Kings, shared with HT Lifestyle seven destinations and what can be done there:

1. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, also known as Udhagamandalam, is a town in the heart of Nilgiris where the British era's colonial charm meets the misty hills.

What to do:

Explore the Ooty Botanical Gardens, Ooty Lake, and scenic viewpoints like Doddabetta Peak.

Seek beauty in peace in the nearby town of Coonoor.

Take the Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train ride, an iconic journey through tunnels, forests, and tea plantations.

2. Dhanachuli, Uttarakhand

A hidden gem just 26 km away from Nainital, Dhanachuli lies within oak and pine forests and aesthetic homestays. This location is ideal for those seeking to escape the tourist chaos without compromising comfort.

What to do:

Exploring the oak and pine forest.

Visiting the Naini Lake and the nearby town of Mukteshwar.

Staying in cosy homestays and enjoying their authentic Kumaoni cuisine.

3. Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

The village tucked in the valleys of East Khasi Hills is a model of community-driven eco-tourism. This place is often referred to as 'God's Own Garden', as it is famed for flower-lined pathways, bamboo dustbins, and clean and spotless lanes. This village is the perfect gateway spot to get a detox from the urban clutter with fresh and clean air.

What to do:

Take a Visit to the iconic Living Root Bridge in Riwai.

Walking along flower-filled cobbled paths and bamboo skywalks.

Have a cosy stay in the traditional Khasi Homestays.

4. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

Munsiyari is a hidden gem in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, perched at around 7200 ft, a blissfully untouched town by the tourist hordes. This little town is often called ‘the Little Kashmir’ of Uttarakhand. The place has beautiful meadows and rhododendron blooms.

What to do:

Take a hike to Khaliya Top or Thamri Kund for panoramic views.

Wake up early and watch a stunning sunrise behind the Panchachuli range, right from your window.

Explore the charming Johar Valley, once a bustling trade route to Tibet.

5. Kalimpong, West Bengal

Just a short drive away from the popular town of Darjeeling, Kalimpong is located on the ridge overlooking the Teesta River. This location offers a unique blend of spirituality, horticulture, and heritage. Kalimpong is known for its blend of colonial architecture and Tibetan influence, with flower markets and monasteries.

What to do:

Strolling in the colonial-era churches.

A quick shopping spree at Haat Bazar for handicrafts.

Visiting Pine View Nursery, home to 1500 species of cactus.

Visiting Durpin Monastery for sweeping views of the valley.

6. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is ideal for coffee lovers. It has endless coffee estates, pepper plantations in the backdrop of green hills. This place is also known as the ‘Scotland of India.’

What to do:

Wandering through the coffee plantations while learning the secrets of creating a perfect brew.

Visiting Abbey Falls and taking a trek up to Tadindamol, Coorg’s highest peak.

Savouring the authentic Kodava cuisine.

7. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, located in the northeastern tip of Arunachal Pradesh, is a soul-soothing summer retreat. It is an underrated place, untouched by mass tourism.

What to do:

Marvel at the stillness of Shonga-tser Lake alongside alpine forests.

Drive through the scenic view of the Sela Pass.

Exploring the majestic Tawang Monastery, the largest in India.

