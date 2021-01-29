IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant(Reuters)
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant(Reuters)
travel

Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant

The move covers foreigners previously allowed to enter the Philippines, including those holding work visas and spouses of Filipinos, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, adding that tourists would remain banned.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:31 AM IST

The Philippines will relax travel curbs on foreigners coming from more than 30 countries that have detected cases of the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus starting from next month, the presidential spokesman said on Friday.

The move covers foreigners previously allowed to enter the Philippines, including those holding work visas and spouses of Filipinos, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, adding that tourists would remain banned.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last year barred foreigners coming or transiting from countries with confirmed cases of the British coronavirus variant.

The list, which includes the United States, China, Japan and Australia, has expanded to more than 30 countries, and the ban is due to be in effect until the end of January.

The Philippines this week confirmed domestic transmission of the British variant, which has infected 17 so far, including a dozen in a mountainous northern province.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
philippines coronavirus filipinos covid-19 united states china japan australia rodrigo duterte travel
app
Close
e-paper
Australia eyes reopening New Zealand travel bubble ahead of Australian Open tennis(Unsplash)
Australia eyes reopening New Zealand travel bubble ahead of Australian Open tennis(Unsplash)
travel

Australia might resume travel bubble with New Zealand ahead of Australian Open

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • On Friday, it was announced that Australia might again open its travel bubble with New Zealand which means that the tourists can travel between the two places without quarantining. This step is being taken as Australia is gearing up to host the first Grand Slam of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'( Unsplash/Yousef Alfuhigi)
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'( Unsplash/Yousef Alfuhigi)
travel

As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The latest data from UN World Tourism Organization revealed that global tourism suffered its worst year on record in 2020, with international arrivals dropping by 74 per cent as destinations worldwide welcomed 1 billion fewer international arrivals due to Covid-19 travel restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 10, 2020 a passenger wearing a face mask or covering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrives at Heathrow airport, west London. - Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out new rules which, from next week, will require passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane - including UK nationals - to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure. Failure to comply will lead to an immediate £500 fine.(AFP)
travel

UK bans direct flights to and from UAE, Dubai to London's airline route suffers

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Britain adds the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list, shuts down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London, due to worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine resistant Covid-19 variant
READ FULL STORY
Close
Failure to restrict travel before the Lunar New Year travel period last year was blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, especially since the central city of Wuhan. (Unsplash)
Failure to restrict travel before the Lunar New Year travel period last year was blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, especially since the central city of Wuhan. (Unsplash)
travel

China's big holiday travel season light so far

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Efforts to dissuade Chinese from traveling for Lunar New Year appeared to be working as Beijing’s main train station was largely quiet and estimates of passenger totals were smaller than in past years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash)
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai puts more curbs on travel, hospitals as virus cases climb

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Dubai imposed further restrictions on air travel and hospitals as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the United Arab Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The facility has been closed to new arrivals.(Unsplash)
The facility has been closed to new arrivals.(Unsplash)
travel

Australia-New Zealand travel bubble suspended for 3 more days

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Australia suspended its travel bubble with New Zealand for another 72 hours after two more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Auckland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colombia President Ivan Duque on Wednesday announced the 30-day measure. No flights will take off from Colombia to Brazil either.(Yahoo)
Colombia President Ivan Duque on Wednesday announced the 30-day measure. No flights will take off from Colombia to Brazil either.(Yahoo)
travel

Colombia bans flights from Brazil due to variant

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Colombia will ban flights from Brazil effective Friday over concerns of a variant of the coronavirus that is circulating in that country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Acknowledgement of that principle from the United Nations agency is vital to the development of a digital-travel pass aimed at getting people moving again once infection rates ease. (Unsplash)
Acknowledgement of that principle from the United Nations agency is vital to the development of a digital-travel pass aimed at getting people moving again once infection rates ease. (Unsplash)
travel

Airlines ask WHO to back quarantine-free travel after vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:33 AM IST
The airline industry has called on the World Health Organization to rule it’s safe for people to fly without quarantining once they’ve had a coronavirus vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
travel

New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:51 AM IST
New Zealand tightens quarantine as Australia decides on resuming travel bubble under which travellers could arrive in Australia from New Zealand without the need to quarantine for 14 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
travel

Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Australian state borders to reopen as New South Wales recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases on Thursday, enabling Queensland to lift travel restrictions along with Victoria state which will relax travel with Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Red Fort complex is closed off for visitors till January 31(Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
Red Fort complex is closed off for visitors till January 31(Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Earlier on Wednesday, culture and tourism minister Prahlad Patel visited the site and has sought a report on the incident from the ASI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People from low-risk areas in China arriving between January 28 and March 15 must show negative results for Covid-19 tests taken within seven days before entry, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
People from low-risk areas in China arriving between January 28 and March 15 must show negative results for Covid-19 tests taken within seven days before entry, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
travel

Beijing city raises Covid-19 requirements on travellers from low-risk areas

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The city of Beijing tightened curbs on inbound travellers ahead of the peak Lunar New Year travel season kicking off on Thursday, requiring negative Covid-19 test results even from individuals arriving from China's low-risk areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
travel

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Recovery prospects for Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
travel

Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

AP, Omaha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country while another system blanketed areas of the Southwest, disrupting travel for a second consecutive day Tuesday and shuttering many schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
travel

South Africa starts $79 million fund to help tourism industry

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP