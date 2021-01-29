Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant
The Philippines will relax travel curbs on foreigners coming from more than 30 countries that have detected cases of the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus starting from next month, the presidential spokesman said on Friday.
The move covers foreigners previously allowed to enter the Philippines, including those holding work visas and spouses of Filipinos, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, adding that tourists would remain banned.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last year barred foreigners coming or transiting from countries with confirmed cases of the British coronavirus variant.
The list, which includes the United States, China, Japan and Australia, has expanded to more than 30 countries, and the ban is due to be in effect until the end of January.
The Philippines this week confirmed domestic transmission of the British variant, which has infected 17 so far, including a dozen in a mountainous northern province.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia might resume travel bubble with New Zealand ahead of Australian Open
- On Friday, it was announced that Australia might again open its travel bubble with New Zealand which means that the tourists can travel between the two places without quarantining. This step is being taken as Australia is gearing up to host the first Grand Slam of 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK bans direct flights to and from UAE, Dubai to London's airline route suffers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's big holiday travel season light so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai puts more curbs on travel, hospitals as virus cases climb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia-New Zealand travel bubble suspended for 3 more days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colombia bans flights from Brazil due to variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airlines ask WHO to back quarantine-free travel after vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Beijing city raises Covid-19 requirements on travellers from low-risk areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa starts $79 million fund to help tourism industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox