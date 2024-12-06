Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Radio system failure halts UK trains: Airports and major rail routes hit hard across Britain

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, London
Dec 06, 2024 05:19 PM IST

Britain’s train network grinds to a halt: Nationwide rail delays and cancellations leave commuters stranded across the UK

Rail travellers across Britain faced disruption Friday after a fault in a radio system used by drivers and signallers nationwide prompted cancellations across the network.

Travellers look at the information board at Victoria Station in London, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 as rail travellers across Britain are facing disruption after a fault in a radio system used by drivers and signalers nationwide prompted cancellations across the network. (AP Photo)
Travellers look at the information board at Victoria Station in London, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 as rail travellers across Britain are facing disruption after a fault in a radio system used by drivers and signalers nationwide prompted cancellations across the network. (AP Photo)

The issue, which occurred during the busy morning commute, has led to “short-notice” delays and cancellations throughout the UK, according to National Rail, which represents train operating companies. Lines affected include the Elizabeth Line serving London’s Heathrow Airport and the Gatwick Express to the capital’s second-biggest airport.

The fault mainly affects trains as they are preparing to leave the depot at the start of their journeys, but trains can run normally once they are underway, National Rail said.

“This is because it is preventing our train drivers from contacting the respective signaling center this morning and a reset is having to be performed before the train can start its journey,” South Western Railway reported.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On