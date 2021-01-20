Singapore Airline sets up pre-departure Covid-19 tests to Revive Travel
Singapore Airlines Ltd. has set up pre-departure coronavirus tests for passengers through its booking platforms as part of efforts to revive travel demand destroyed by the pandemic.
People flying from Singapore as well as those travelling to the city-state from Jakarta and Medan in Indonesia can take tests at clinics and get results within 36 hours. If negative, they can be used for travel, according to a statement from Collinson Group, which is working with Singapore Airlines on the program.
The trial service began Tuesday and is due to run until mid-March. Collinson said it has performed more than 90,000 Covid-19 tests for travellers in partnership with airlines and several UK airports, including London Heathrow.
“Our partnership with Singapore Airlines helps to enable the safe reopening of key routes for travellers and is another step forward in our aim to achieve the long-term, safe return of global travel,” Collinson Asia Pacific President Todd Handcock said in the statement. “To restore confidence in travel, the implementation of safe and robust testing protocols remains key.”
Like other carriers, Singapore Airlines has been hit hard by the pandemic, particularly so as it doesn’t have a domestic market to fall back on while border restrictions eviscerate international travel. Its passenger numbers slumped 82% in 2020. The airline started marketing its first-ever dollar bond last week to shore up its cash position.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Gulmarg is once again filled with domestic tourists who are having a gala time skiing, sledging and trekking. That is not all, the resorts are sold out until February end.
On Friday, the Finnish Ministry of the Interior announced that they will not open borders for tourists, in fact, they are ready to introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions on travel.
A vacation on a beach can solve every problem, at least for the time being. Goa has become the celebrity-favourite vacation spot as after Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ringing in their New Year, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are also taking a quick vacation there. Here are 5 places that should be on your must-visit list if you are craving for some beach time.
Labour Movement museum, that is opening up in Alappuzha, Kerala, will the the first of its kind museum in India. It will showcase the history of world labour movement through huge repository of documents and exhibits.
