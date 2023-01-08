Singapore's street food scene from hawker centers to food courts

Singapore is known for its vibrant street food scene and it’s no surprise that it’s one of the top destinations for foodies around the world. From hawker centers to food courts, Singapore’s street food scene is filled with delicious and unique dishes.

For the uninitiated, Singapore’s street food scene is a mix of Chinese, Malay, and Indian influences. It’s a melting pot of cultures and the result is a variety of dishes that are sure to tantalize the taste buds.

One of the most popular street food items in Singapore is the chicken rice. This dish is made up of poached chicken, fragrant rice, and a savory sauce. It’s served with a side of chili sauce, and it’s a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Another popular street food item is the laksa. This dish is a spicy noodle soup made with coconut milk, seafood, and a variety of herbs and spices. It’s a popular breakfast dish, and it’s often served with a side of chili paste.

If you’re looking for something sweet, then you should try kaya toast. This dish consists of two slices of toast, which are spread with a sweet coconut jam, and topped with a slice of butter. It’s a popular snack that is often served with a cup of coffee or tea.

For those who like their food spicy, there’s the chili crab. This dish is made with mud crabs that are cooked in a spicy sauce. It’s served with a side of mantou, which are deep-fried buns.

No visit to Singapore is complete without trying the satay. This dish consists of skewers of marinated meat, which are grilled over charcoal. It’s served with a side of peanut sauce, and it’s a must-try for any foodie.

If you’re looking for something a little more unique, then you should try the roti prata. This dish is made up of a flatbread that is cooked on a flat griddle, and it’s usually served with a side of curry.

Finally, no visit to Singapore’s street food scene is complete without trying the durian. This fruit is a popular dessert in Singapore and it’s known for its pungent smell and creamy texture.

Singapore’s street food scene is a paradise for foodies. From the ubiquitous chicken rice to the unique durian, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick snack or a full meal, you’ll be sure to find something to satisfy your cravings. So, if you’re ever in Singapore, make sure to explore the street food scene. You won’t regret it!