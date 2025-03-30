Sleep at metro station: Stay at this pod hotel for prices starting at 400; includes bunk beds, theatres and more

Travelling in the metro is a usual routine for many in the morning, but how about you make your usual schedule unusual and sleep at the Metro? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched a pod hotel called The Metrostay. It's comfortable and affordable, with prices starting from ₹400. The pod hotel has several safety measures for women, including separate washroom and dorms.(Instagram)

The pod hotel is located at the New Delhi Metro Station. It's convenient for travellers as the New Delhi Metro Station is also connected to the Airport Express Line. Similarly, New Delhi Railway Station is within walking distance from the metro station. So, feeling tired after long hours of travel? Consider this pod hotel.

On March 29, the Instagram page of So Delhi shared a tour of the Pod Hotel. It featured the various amenities Metrostay provides. Check it out:

What does Metrostay have?

As per the video, Metrostay includes cosy bunk beds in well-lit spaces. To safeguard all your personal items, there are designated digital lockers for a worry-free experience. Furthermore, Metrostay also includes a co-working space to get some work done.

Entertainment is sorted as the pod hotel includes a games area, which has indoor games like carrom with a relaxing seating area. To catch a movie or show, a theatre is also present. Keeping safety concerns in mind, the pod hotel arranged separate female dorms and washrooms.

Other metro experiences

Want to explore more metro adventures? Consider visiting the Metro Museum at Patel Chowk Metro Station. Here, you can gain an in-depth understanding of how the metro operates, including early models from the launch of the Delhi Metro, the latest train design models, tunnel boring mechanisms, and even the metro control panel.

