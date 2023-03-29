Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Summer travel set to improve from last year for aviation in Europe

Summer travel set to improve from last year for aviation in Europe

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, London
Mar 29, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Even as air traffic control strikes would continue to weigh heavily on the aviation industry in Europe, summer travel is set to improve from last year

Aviation in Europe can expect a better summer than last year, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday in Brussels, but air traffic control strikes would continue to weigh heavily on the industry.

Summer travel set to improve from last year for aviation in Europe (File Photo / REUTERS)
Summer travel set to improve from last year for aviation in Europe (File Photo / REUTERS)

O'Leary said French air traffic control asked Ryanair to cancel 60 flights today, while Lufthansa's CEO added that shortages of engine parts were challenging the aviation sector. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
summer summer vacation summer holiday tourist attraction tourism tour tourist destination tourist traveller travel destination travel aviation europe air traffic control + 12 more
summer summer vacation summer holiday tourist attraction tourism tour tourist destination tourist traveller travel destination travel aviation europe air traffic control + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out