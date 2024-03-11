 Tamil Nadu: Special toy train service between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty | Travel - Hindustan Times
Tamil Nadu: Special toy train service between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty to attract foreign tourists in Nilgiris

Tamil Nadu: Special toy train service between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty to attract foreign tourists in Nilgiris

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Nilgiris (tamil Nadu) [india]
Mar 11, 2024 08:38 PM IST

Summer Escapade: Special mountain train returns to Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, will run between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor to attract foreign tourists

Southern Railway Salem Division has announced that a special mountain train will be running between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty from March 29, 2024, to July 1, 2024, for tourists given the summer season in Nilgiris district.

Tamil Nadu: Special toy train service between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty to attract foreign tourists in Nilgiris (Photo by Twitter/SahyogHimachal)
Tamil Nadu: Special toy train service between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty to attract foreign tourists in Nilgiris (Photo by Twitter/SahyogHimachal)

Nilgiris district is an international tourist destination and the summer season falls in April and May. Thousands of tourists visit every day to enjoy this summer season.

"During the summer season, many tourists prefer to travel by mountain train, which has UNESCO heritage status. Travelling by mountain train over 206 bridges and 16 caves while enjoying the scenery is an exhilarating experience. In this case, in the coming summer season, a special mountain train will be run between Coonoor and Coonoor-Ooty on 4 days i.e. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from March 29, 2024," Salem Division of Southern Railway said.

Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced that a special mountain train will be operated between Mettupalayam-Ooty on Fridays and Sundays and between Ooty-Mettupalayam on Saturdays and Sundays from March 29, 2024 to July 1, 2024.

Despite the summer special Toy train will run from March 29. A large number of tourists are expected to visit Nilgiris Ooty and enjoy the Toy train.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
