Tanishaa Mukherji’s beach vacation is all about sea, sand and sun

Tanishaa Mukherji is in a holiday state of mind. The actor recently took off for her vacation at the beach and since then, her Instagram profile has been replete with pictures of herself engrossed in various holiday activities.

Tanishaa is loving her break. Even though the name of her holiday destination has not been revealed by the actor, by the look of it, it looks very close to that of Maldives. From going to the beach and swinging on a hammock to clicking pictures of herself in beach attires by the waters, Tanishaa has been doing it all and more.

Tanishaa, who recently celebrated Durga Puja in the most grand way with her family in Mumbai, took off for her vacation soon after. On Wednesday, Tanishaa shared a set of pictures of herself basking in the glow of the beach, sun and her vacay and they are setting major travel goals for us.

In one of the pictures, Tanishaa, with her feet in the sand, can be seen having a moment with herself under a tree shade on the beach. Surrounded by green and the sand, Tanishaa’s pictures look like postcards from a perfect vacation. Dressed in a white ensemble which is perfect for a day out with the sun and the sea, Tanishaa looked chic.

With the pictures, Tanishaa aptly quoted a few lines from the poem Childe Harold's Pilgrimage by the English poet Lord Byron. She wrote, “There is a pleasure in the pathless woods, There is a rapture on the lonely shore, There is society, where none intrudes, By the deep Sea, and music in its roar: I love not Man the less, but Nature more, From these our interviews, in which I steal. From all I may be, or have been before, To mingle with the Universe, and feel What I can ne’er express, yet cannot all conceal.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Tanishaa Mukherji’s pictures from her beach vacation are giving us all the travel fashion tips we need, all the while giving major travel FOMO.

