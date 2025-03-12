Menu Explore
Tommy Hilfiger travel bags for travelling with style and convenience: 7 options to keep up with airport travel trends

Affiliate Desk
Mar 12, 2025

Explore the top 7 Tommy Hilfiger travel bags that combine style and functionality for hassle-free travel.

Tommy Hilfiger Joshua 21 Ltrs Black Laptop Backpack (TH/JOSHUALAP01) View Details checkDetails

₹1,400

Tommy Hilfiger Kendall 28cm Gym Bag Duffel for Unisex - Black+White View Details checkDetails

₹1,229

Best Overall Product

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Carolina Unisex Overnighter Spinner Soft 4 Wheels Trolley Bag - Grey, 45 Cm Cabin Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹3,120

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester 44 Cms Navy + White +Red Gym Shoulder Bag (Th/Jorden081504, Duffle Bag) View Details checkDetails

₹1,432

Tommy Hilfiger Memphis Unisex Overnighter Trolley Bag - Navy, 44 CM Cabin Suitcase View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Best Value For Money

Tommy Hilfiger Matias Unisex Polyester 14 inch Laptop Backpack Navy View Details checkDetails

₹1,664

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester 53 cms Navy Gym Shoulder Bag (TH/MARLON08) View Details checkDetails

₹1,133

When it comes to travel bags, Tommy Hilfiger is a name that stands out for its quality, style, and durability. With a wide range of options to choose from, Tommy Hilfiger travel bags are designed to cater to different travel needs. Whether you're looking for a spacious backpack, a stylish overnighter trolley, or a versatile duffel bag, Tommy Hilfiger has the perfect travel companion for you. In this article, we'll explore the top 7 Tommy Hilfiger travel bags that offer both style and convenience, helping you make an informed decision for your next travel adventure.

Stylish Tommy Hilfiger travel bags: sleek, durable, iconic, and adventure-ready.
Stylish Tommy Hilfiger travel bags: sleek, durable, iconic, and adventure-ready.

The Hilfiger Joshua Backpack is a sleek and functional travel bag designed for everyday use. With multiple compartments and padded shoulder straps, this backpack offers both style and comfort. Whether you're traveling for work or leisure, the Hilfiger Joshua Backpack is a versatile choice for modern travelers.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Dimensions
18 x 11 x 5 inches
Capacity
21 liters
Weight
500 grams

Reasons to buy

Sleek and stylish design

Ample storage space

Padded shoulder straps for comfort

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Tommy Hilfiger Joshua 21 Ltrs Black Laptop Backpack (TH/JOSHUALAP01)

The Tommy Hilfiger Polyester TH-KENDALL0815 is a versatile and durable travel bag that combines style and functionality. With a spacious main compartment and multiple pockets, this duffel bag offers ample storage space for your travel essentials. The adjustable shoulder strap and padded handles make it easy to carry, making it an ideal choice for frequent travelers.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Dimensions
22 x 12 x 11 inches
Capacity
40 liters
Weight
1.5 kg

Reasons to buy

Spacious main compartment

Adjustable shoulder strap for convenience

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Tommy Hilfiger Kendall 28cm Gym Bag Duffel for Unisex - Black+White

The Tommy Hilfiger Carolina Overnighter Trolley is a stylish and functional travel bag designed for short trips. With a durable ABS construction and spacious interior, this trolley bag offers both style and convenience. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle make it easy to maneuver, while the TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings.

Specifications

Material
ABS
Dimensions
20 x 14 x 8 inches
Capacity
35 liters
Weight
3 kg

Reasons to buy

Stylish and durable construction

360-degree spinner wheels for easy maneuverability

TSA lock for security

Reasons to avoid

Relatively heavy

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester Carolina Unisex Overnighter Spinner Soft 4 Wheels Trolley Bag - Grey, 45 Cm Cabin Suitcase

The Tommy Hilfiger Polyester TH-JORDEN081504 is a versatile and stylish backpack designed for modern travelers. With a padded laptop compartment and multiple pockets, this backpack offers ample storage space for your essentials. The breathable mesh back panel and padded shoulder straps ensure comfort, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and travel.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Dimensions
18 x 12 x 6 inches
Capacity
25 liters
Weight
700 grams

Reasons to buy

Padded laptop compartment

Breathable mesh back panel

Multiple pockets for organization

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester 44 Cms Navy + White +Red Gym Shoulder Bag (Th/Jorden081504, Duffle Bag)

The Tommy Hilfiger Memphis Overnighter Trolley is a stylish and functional travel bag designed for short trips. With a durable ABS construction and spacious interior, this trolley bag offers both style and convenience. The 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic handle make it easy to maneuver, while the TSA lock ensures the security of your belongings.

Specifications

Material
ABS
Dimensions
20 x 14 x 8 inches
Capacity
35 liters
Weight
3 kg

Reasons to buy

Stylish and durable construction

360-degree spinner wheels for easy maneuverability

TSA lock for security

Reasons to avoid

Relatively heavy

Tommy Hilfiger Memphis Unisex Overnighter Trolley Bag - Navy, 44 CM Cabin Suitcase

The Tommy Hilfiger Matias Polyester Backpack is a stylish and functional travel bag designed for everyday use. With a spacious main compartment and padded shoulder straps, this backpack offers both style and comfort. Whether you're traveling for work or leisure, the Tommy Hilfiger Matias Backpack is a versatile choice for modern travelers.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Dimensions
17 x 12 x 6 inches
Capacity
22 liters
Weight
600 grams

Reasons to buy

Sleek and stylish design

Ample storage space

Padded shoulder straps for comfort

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Tommy Hilfiger Matias Unisex Polyester 14 inch Laptop Backpack Navy

The Tommy Hilfiger Polyester TH-MARLON08 is a versatile and durable travel bag that combines style and functionality. With a spacious main compartment and multiple pockets, this duffel bag offers ample storage space for your travel essentials. The adjustable shoulder strap and padded handles make it easy to carry, making it an ideal choice for frequent travelers.

Specifications

Material
Polyester
Dimensions
22 x 12 x 11 inches
Capacity
40 liters
Weight
1.5 kg

Reasons to buy

Spacious main compartment

Adjustable shoulder strap for convenience

Durable construction

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

Tommy Hilfiger Polyester 53 cms Navy Gym Shoulder Bag (TH/MARLON08)

Best 3 features of the top Tommy Hilfiger travel bags

Best Tommy Hilfiger travel bagsMaterialDimensionsCapacityWeight
Hilfiger Joshua BackpackPolyester18 x 11 x 5 inches20 liters500 grams
Tommy Hilfiger Polyester TH-KENDALL0815Polyester22 x 12 x 11 inches40 liters1.5 kg
Tommy Hilfiger Carolina Overnighter TrolleyABS20 x 14 x 8 inches35 liters3 kg
Tommy Hilfiger Polyester TH-JORDEN081504Polyester18 x 12 x 6 inches25 liters700 grams
Tommy Hilfiger Memphis Overnighter TrolleyABS20 x 14 x 8 inches35 liters3 kg
Tommy Hilfiger Matias Polyester BackpackPolyester17 x 12 x 6 inches22 liters600 grams
Tommy Hilfiger Polyester TH-MARLON08Polyester22 x 12 x 11 inches40 liters1.5 kg

FAQs on tommy hilfiger travel bags

  • What are the price ranges for Tommy Hilfiger travel bags?

    The price of Tommy Hilfiger travel bags varies depending on the size, material, and design. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium quality, catering to different price ranges.

  • Are Tommy Hilfiger travel bags suitable for international travel?

    Yes, Tommy Hilfiger travel bags are designed to meet international travel standards, offering durable construction, ample storage space, and security features such as TSA locks for hassle-free travel.

  • What are the key features to look for in a Tommy Hilfiger travel bag?

    When choosing a Tommy Hilfiger travel bag, consider features such as material, size, storage capacity, security features, and convenience, ensuring that the bag meets your specific travel needs and preferences.

  • Are there any new releases of Tommy Hilfiger travel bags in the current year?

    Tommy Hilfiger regularly introduces new travel bag designs and collections, offering updated styles, materials, and features to cater to the latest travel trends and technology.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

